TikTok Star Jessica Wang Reflects On Her New York Fashion Week Looks

Influencer Jessica Wang, who clocks over five million followers on TikTok and nearly 2 million on Instagram, kicked off fashion month this past week with a flurry of shows, parties and presentations in New York.

The content creator, who often integrates her family into her style videos, stopped by shows for designers including Jason Wu, Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith, Altuzarra, Markarian, Michael Kors and Tory Burch. Next, Wang will continue her fashion tour with stops at Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

But before heading over to Europe, Wang shared some of her favorite outfits and moments from NYFW with WWD. She recounts her sartorial highlights below.

Let’s have ourselves a night. Went with a wavy hair look to go with this super cool Altuzarra matching top and skirt set. Courtesy

Looking like a rose in this sparkling Carolina Herrera outfit. Pink, red and sequins, what more could you want? Three words: fun, flirty and fresh. And who doesn’t love a bag with a bow? Courtesy

Nothing attracts attention like a red dress. Standing out in the best way in this stunning LaQuan Smith dress. It’s giving all the red velvet vibes. Courtesy

Quick selfie break. Feeling myself in this Michael Kors golden hour dress + white fur coat combo. Looking sassy and elegant? Check. Staying warm in freezing NYFW ? Check. Courtesy

Obsessed with these pieces from Markarian. This beaded bolero was everything paired with this chartreuse cutout skirt. I felt beautiful and comfortable and never wanted to take it off. Courtesy

On my way to the Tory Burch show. I love a good flowy dress and this one stole my heart. I brought it all together with classic brown boots, big hoops and a matching bag and I’m ready to go. Courtesy

More New York Fashion Week Coverage:

‘Yellowjackets’ Star Jasmin Savoy Brown’s NYFW Diary

Mayor Eric Adams Voices Support for the New York Fashion Industry

Ariana DeBose Reflects on Her Oscar Nomination at the Carolina Herrera Show