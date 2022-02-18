TikTok Star Jessica Wang Reflects On Her New York Fashion Week Looks

Influencer Jessica Wang, who clocks over five million followers on TikTok and nearly 2 million on Instagram, kicked off fashion month this past week with a flurry of shows, parties and presentations in New York.
The content creator, who often integrates her family into her style videos, stopped by shows for designers including Jason Wu, Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith, Altuzarra, Markarian, Michael Kors and Tory Burch. Next, Wang will continue her fashion tour with stops at Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.
But before heading over to Europe, Wang shared some of her favorite outfits and moments from NYFW with WWD. She recounts her sartorial highlights below.