Instead of being on tour with Billie Eilish to promote her debut album “Before Love Came to Kill us,” Jessie Reyez is sheltering in place at home, like the rest of the world is at the moment. Here, she shares what she’s been listening to while self-quarantining, from Destiny’s Child to plenty of her own music.
Read WWD’s feature with Reyez: Jessie Reyez Makes Debut With Music for Mortality
1. “Cash S–t,” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Da Baby
2. “Say My Name,” Destiny’s Child
3. “SMD,” Lil Kim
4. “Stone Cold,” Demi Lovato
5. “Six Feet Under,” Billie Eilish
6. “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen
7. “Ankles,” Jessie Reyez
8. “Amor Y Dinero,” Tokischa ft. El Jincho
9. “Stupid,” Ashnikko
10. “Boss B–ch,” Doja Cat
11. “Tom Boy,” Princess Nokia
12. “Drew Barrymore,” SZA
13. “Worthy,” India Arie
14. “These Streets,” Tanya Stephens
15. “Las Velas Encendidas,” La Sonora Dinamita
16. “Dear Yessie,” Jessie Reyez
17. “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again,” Clairo and Mura Masa
18. “Savannah Re,” Count EmOff
19. “Love in the Dark,” Jessie Reyez
20. “Toast,” Coffee
21. “Como la Flor,” Selena
22. “Bilingue,” Snow Tha Product
23. “Tia Tamara,” Doja Cat
24. “Dangerously in Love,” Beyoncé
25. “Emotions,” Destiny’s Child
26. “Partition,” Beyoncé
27. “Sola,” Jessie Reyez
28. “School Boy Q,” Collard Greens
29. “Deaf,” Jessie Reyez
30. “Dope,” Jessie Reyez
31. “Same Side,” Jessie Reyez
32. “Figures,” Jessie Reyez