“I feel like they really handled the question really well, which is they listened,” said Jodie Foster of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s response to the backlash it’s received for its lack of diversity. It was recently revealed that the organization has no Black journalists among its members.

“The world is growing and changing, and there’s a real awakening, and we’re all getting better instead of worse,” continued Foster in the Golden Globes’ virtual press room on Sunday. “So, it sounds like the HFPA is open to change, and that’s exciting.”

The award show’s cohost Tina Fey addressed the topic early on during the opening monologue: “The HFPA is made up of around 90 international — no Black — journalists who attend movie junkets each year…”

Later during the ceremony, three HFPA members appeared to speak on the subject.

“Just like in film and television, Black representation is vital,” said HFPA vice president Helen Hoehne of Germany. “We must have Black journalists in our organization.”

Foster was also asked about the surprising shout-out she gave Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during her acceptance speech. Receiving Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for “The Mauritanian,” Foster had proclaimed her love for her wife, Alexandra Hedison, her dog, Ziggy — and Aaron Rodgers (who’s engaged to her co-star in the film, Shailene Woodley).

“I’ve decided that not only am I a huge Packers fan, but I am MVP,” Foster told reporters. “I am competitive MVP with Aaron Rodgers. Yes, I’m a huge Packers fan, and in fact, I just got a very cute video from Aaron Rodgers where he says he’s going to get me back. So, I’m looking forward to this. We’ll see who wins.”

Foster had recently said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that she would be thanking Rodgers if she won the Golden Globe, after Rodgers had unexpectedly thanked her himself during his own winning speech as he was awarded the NFL’s MVP award. Viewers speculated that Foster had introduced Rodgers to Woodley.

“I did not set up Shailene and Aaron,” Foster said, clarifying the rumor. “I have never met Aaron Rodgers. But it is possible that I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers and sometimes I can talk a little bit too much about that, so, of course, Shailene was very aware of my enthusiasm for the team.”