×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma: Few Buyers, Many Sellers

Business

Johann Rupert Slams Bluebell’s Proposals Ahead of Richemont AGM

Business

Will There Be Another Ralph, Donna or Calvin?

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin on Antiwrinkle Treatments and What’s Next for the Jonas Brothers

The singer-songwriter spoke to WWD about his latest partnership and what’s next for him and the Jonas Brothers.

Joe Jonas for Xeomin
Joe Jonas for Xeomin. Jeremy Cowart/Courtesy Image

Joe Jonas is looking ahead to his next chapter.

This week, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter was named the celebrity brand partner for Xeomin, an FDA-approved antiwrinkle injection meant to help temporarily improve the appearance of fine lines.

As he celebrated his 33rd birthday Monday, Jonas explains he’s starting to be more mindful about the products and ingredients he’s putting into his body, especially when it comes to skin care.

“I’m getting older, seeing more frown lines, so [Xeomin] was an option that I thought was really intriguing and I loved the result — I felt like it wasn’t overwhelming,” Jonas told WWD. “It’s nice to be able to speak about this skin care option. I wanted to understand more about it and learn more about the ingredients.”

For his own skin care routine, he prioritizes SPF since he lives in Miami, though he says men might want to incorporate different products in their regimens depending on their own personal factors, such as age.

Related Galleries

With his new partnership, the award-winning singer also hopes to reduce the stigma regarding men’s grooming, particularly on using products such as Xeomin.

“It’s something people obviously do and maybe they shy away from talking about it,” Jonas said. “It’s everyone’s choice if they don’t want to speak on it and that’s totally fine, but I think it doesn’t need to be something that has to be a secret. I hope to encourage people to feel like it’s not a big deal for them, meaning they don’t need to be nervous about speaking about how they take care of their body.”

Jonas is best known for being one of the three brothers of the popular pop rock band Jonas Brothers, with his younger brother Nick Jonas and older brother Kevin Jonas.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of music group Jonas Brothers perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform onstage during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Recording A

Almost 20 years since their formation, the group will be commemorated next year with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, along with inductees such as Lenny Kravitz, Uma Thurman, Mindy Kaling and Paul Walker, the latter of whom will receive a posthumous star.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for us,” he said. “Even though we’ve done this for almost 20 years, we still feel quite young and excited about what’s to come in our lives and in our careers. To be receiving such an honor, it’s just amazing. You always see videos and pictures of people getting their star on the Walk of Fame. Hopefully we’ll get good neighbors.”

Next month, Jonas and his brothers will be part of a star-studded lineup headlining New York City’s Global Citizen Festival with Mariah Carey, Sza, Usher, Metallica and H.E.R.

Additionally, his new movie “Devotion,” which is a biographical war drama following the friendship and camaraderie of elite fighter pilots during the Korean War, will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, which kicks off Sept. 8.

“We shot it all during a lockdown,” Jonas recalled of the filming process last year. “So it was quite interesting. We pretty much played a band of brothers who didn’t have a lot of other people around them, and we were in this pandemic timing where we were in such close proximity with each other. It felt like the film itself in a way. I have great friends from that experience.”

Jonas plays a supporting role in the film, which stars Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors as the leads. “Devotion” is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on Nov. 23.

Since the group’s formation in 2005, the Jonas Brothers have risen to international recognition with their numerous appearances in Disney television shows and movies, now-iconic hit songs and ever loyal fan base, becoming one of the biggest boy bands of the late 2000s into the 2010s.

In early 2019, six years after the group announced their split and indefinite hiatus, the Jonas Brothers announced their comeback with a hit song called “Sucker,” which topped charts worldwide and received numerous accolades, including a Grammy nomination.

Looking to the future, Jonas hopes to check a few more things off his bucket list, such as playing at Giants Stadium, which he grew up down the street from in New Jersey, or the halftime show at the Super Bowl. Though at the end of the day, he says he’ll be thankful to still be playing music.

“Even if those things don’t ever happen, I can say I hope in 10, 20 or 30 years from now, I’m still doing what I’m doing,” he says. “I know there’s so many people out there who are working so hard and still working on achieving that dream and they should continue it. I feel so happy that with all the music that continues to come out, we still have such a strong fan base and we get to do this for a living.”

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Hot Summer Bags

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad