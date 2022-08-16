Joe Jonas on Partnering With Xeomin on Antiwrinkle Treatments and What’s Next for the Jonas Brothers

Joe Jonas is looking ahead to his next chapter.

This week, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter was named the celebrity brand partner for Xeomin, an FDA-approved antiwrinkle injection meant to help temporarily improve the appearance of fine lines.

As he celebrated his 33rd birthday Monday, Jonas explains he’s starting to be more mindful about the products and ingredients he’s putting into his body, especially when it comes to skin care.

“I’m getting older, seeing more frown lines, so [Xeomin] was an option that I thought was really intriguing and I loved the result — I felt like it wasn’t overwhelming,” Jonas told WWD. “It’s nice to be able to speak about this skin care option. I wanted to understand more about it and learn more about the ingredients.”

For his own skin care routine, he prioritizes SPF since he lives in Miami, though he says men might want to incorporate different products in their regimens depending on their own personal factors, such as age.

With his new partnership, the award-winning singer also hopes to reduce the stigma regarding men’s grooming, particularly on using products such as Xeomin.

“It’s something people obviously do and maybe they shy away from talking about it,” Jonas said. “It’s everyone’s choice if they don’t want to speak on it and that’s totally fine, but I think it doesn’t need to be something that has to be a secret. I hope to encourage people to feel like it’s not a big deal for them, meaning they don’t need to be nervous about speaking about how they take care of their body.”

Jonas is best known for being one of the three brothers of the popular pop rock band Jonas Brothers, with his younger brother Nick Jonas and older brother Kevin Jonas.

Almost 20 years since their formation, the group will be commemorated next year with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, along with inductees such as Lenny Kravitz, Uma Thurman, Mindy Kaling and Paul Walker, the latter of whom will receive a posthumous star.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for us,” he said. “Even though we’ve done this for almost 20 years, we still feel quite young and excited about what’s to come in our lives and in our careers. To be receiving such an honor, it’s just amazing. You always see videos and pictures of people getting their star on the Walk of Fame. Hopefully we’ll get good neighbors.”

Next month, Jonas and his brothers will be part of a star-studded lineup headlining New York City’s Global Citizen Festival with Mariah Carey, Sza, Usher, Metallica and H.E.R.

Additionally, his new movie “Devotion,” which is a biographical war drama following the friendship and camaraderie of elite fighter pilots during the Korean War, will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, which kicks off Sept. 8.

“We shot it all during a lockdown,” Jonas recalled of the filming process last year. “So it was quite interesting. We pretty much played a band of brothers who didn’t have a lot of other people around them, and we were in this pandemic timing where we were in such close proximity with each other. It felt like the film itself in a way. I have great friends from that experience.”

Jonas plays a supporting role in the film, which stars Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors as the leads. “Devotion” is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on Nov. 23.

Since the group’s formation in 2005, the Jonas Brothers have risen to international recognition with their numerous appearances in Disney television shows and movies, now-iconic hit songs and ever loyal fan base, becoming one of the biggest boy bands of the late 2000s into the 2010s.

In early 2019, six years after the group announced their split and indefinite hiatus, the Jonas Brothers announced their comeback with a hit song called “Sucker,” which topped charts worldwide and received numerous accolades, including a Grammy nomination.

Looking to the future, Jonas hopes to check a few more things off his bucket list, such as playing at Giants Stadium, which he grew up down the street from in New Jersey, or the halftime show at the Super Bowl. Though at the end of the day, he says he’ll be thankful to still be playing music.

“Even if those things don’t ever happen, I can say I hope in 10, 20 or 30 years from now, I’m still doing what I’m doing,” he says. “I know there’s so many people out there who are working so hard and still working on achieving that dream and they should continue it. I feel so happy that with all the music that continues to come out, we still have such a strong fan base and we get to do this for a living.”