×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: 6.2.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Capri Tops Q4 Estimates and Posts Record Year

Business

PVH on Target as Strategic Plan Kicks Off

Fashion

Balenciaga, Olivier Rousteing for Jean Paul Gaultier Among Highlights of All-physical Paris Couture

Joel Kim Booster Turns Jane Austen Into ‘Fire Island,’ His New Hulu Movie

The comedian and actor was on Fire Island while reading Jane Austen, and it all clicked for him. His new rom-com "Fire Island" is the result.

Joel Kim Booster in "Fire Island."
Joel Kim Booster in "Fire Island." Jeong Park

“The idea kind of started as a joke, quite honestly,” says Joel Kim Booster, over the phone from Los Angeles, about his very real new movie “Fire Island,” which arrives on Hulu on Friday.

The film may have started as a bit, but it found its way through drafts, contract restrictions and even a failed platform of promise (that would be Quibi) before it made it as the movie it is today. The brainchild of Booster, “Fire Island” tells the story of a group of gay men who have traveled to Fire Island in New York every summer; the story is similar to Booster’s own experiences making annual trips to the island, but the joke of it all is the film is not just another streaming-service romantic comedy, but was inspired by “Pride and Prejudice,” and is itself a spin on Jane Austen and her themes.

“The first year that we went out to Fire Island, I brought ‘Pride and Prejudice’ to read with me,” Booster says. “And as I was reading it there, I remember I kept putting down the book and turning to Bowen [Yang] and being like, ‘This is so wild. What she’s talking about in her observations about class and the ways that people communicate across class lines are so relevant to what we are experiencing right now.’ And just sort of as a threat, I kept being like, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if I wrote an all-gay adaptation of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ set on Fire Island?’ and everyone would boo and throw things at me every time I’d bring it up.”

Related Galleries

Joel Kim Booster
Joel Kim Booster Courtesy of Taylor Miller

It launched a tradition for Booster, where every year when he’d travel to Fire Island he’d pack a different Austen novel, and every time he would see themes mirrored in the world around him.

“The more I kept doing that, the more this story sort of really came into focus for as a serious exploration of the ways in which gay men, especially on Fire Island, sort of separate themselves into different classes and the ways in which they communicate and are sort of awful to one another, in the ways that you see in the movie,” Booster explains. “And so it just sort of became a more serious idea as the years went on, but it’s been just gestating since 2016.”

Booster, who also releases his first comedy special “Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual” on Netflix this month, as well as stars in the series “Loot” with Maya Rudolph on June 24, was introduced to Austen by his mom. Growing up they would watch the BBC miniseries of “Pride and Prejudice” together and he became obsessed with it. In college, he started on the novels which he liked, but it wasn’t actually until he was on that first Fire Island trip that Austen really clicked for him.

“I think ‘Pride and Prejudice’ is the funniest and it nails a lot of those themes really effectively, more so than some of her other books,” he says. “I love them all. But I think ‘Pride and Prejudice’ is so f–king funny.”

Joel Kim Booster with Matt Rogers, Zane Phillips, Tomas Matos, Torian Miller and Bowen Yang in 'Fire Island.'
Joel Kim Booster with Matt Rogers, Zane Phillips, Tomas Matos, Torian Miller and Bowen Yang in “Fire Island.” Jeong Park

The movie stars his real life BFF, “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang, who has been onboard ever since the idea to make the movie came into focus. In 2018, Booster was feeling lost, having spent nearly two years working on a pilot only to have Comedy Central pass. He wound up writing an essay on Jane Austen and Fire Island that Penguin posted on their blog.

“My lit agent was like, ‘You should write a show based on this essay.’ And I was like, ‘That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. Never speak to me again.’ And then I ended up on this plane and I was bored and I just busted out my laptop and I wrote what would be a half-hour pilot version of this movie,” Booster says.

He tried to sell that show for a while and couldn’t find interest in a “very niche gay show.” Once he booked a role in the NBC show “Sunnyside,” he then was further restricted from shopping his series due to the contract. And then came Quibi, which offered up some gray area given it wasn’t quite TV or a movie, although Quibi would fold before a single scene had been shot. Finally, the movie was greenlit by Hulu, and the cast was assembled.

“Bowen has been involved since the earliest iterations of it. So much of this is cannibalized from our friendship and based on real conversations we’ve had, and real experiences that we’ve shared. And so it was really important to me from the jump that Bowen be involved in this,” Booster says.

Booster will make his Fire Island return over the Fourth of July weekend, by which point the film will have been out for a month. He’s a bit nervous of the reception, he admits, but hopes that those who love the island as much as he does sees it as the love letter it’s meant to be.

“It’s one of those things where I hope people like it, and I hope that the people especially who are there, who appreciate the island really love it,” Booster says. “And I don’t expect to be mayor or anything like that, but I do hope that at the very least, people there won’t mob me when they see me at this.”

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE: 

10 New Movies to Stream in June 2022

Getting Ready for Cannes With Charlbi Dean

Business Is Blooming for Tabia Yapp

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Hot Summer Bags

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Joel Kim Booster on 'Fire Island'

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad