Business

Target’s Discretionary Pullback Leads to Profit Gains, but Outlook Cut

Business

Retail’s Looming Threat: Extreme Weather

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2023

Behind the Scenes With the Jonas Brothers at Yankee Stadium

Famous attendees included the brothers' wives, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, as well as Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes.

View ALL 20 Photos

On Aug. 12, the Jonas Brothers kicked off their upcoming global tour — simply called “The Tour” — with a two-night stint at Yankee Stadium in New York. 

The premise of “The Tour” is five albums in one single night, following the release of the group’s latest record “The Album,” which was released in May. The concert whips through every song from the band’s albums “Jonas Brothers,” “A Little Bit Longer,” “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” “Happiness Begins” as well as “The Album,” and touches on some of their most-loved singles and a few of the brothers’ solo projects like Nick’s 2014 hit “Jealous” and Joe’s group DNCE’s song “Cake by the Ocean.” 

The Yankee Stadium shows drew plenty of VIP attendees, including the boys’ famous wives, Sophie Turner, who is married to Joe Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick. Other celebrities spotted included Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” cast members Lola Tung and David Iacono, Jimmy Fallon and more.

“The Tour” kickoff at Yankee Stadium will be followed by stops around the country before the band returns to New York in December for a show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. 

For a behind-the-scenes look at the first night of “The Tour” at Yankee Stadium, see above.

A Behind-the-scenes Look at the Jonas Brothers at Yankee Stadium

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

