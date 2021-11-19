×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 19, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Betting on Belmont Park

Business

Farfetch’s José Neves Looks Beyond Stock Drop to Structural Gains

Business

Prada’s Capital Markets Day Addresses Succession Plans, Potential Europe Listing, Farfetch/YNAP Merger

Josephine Langford Hasn’t Written Off Romance

The "After" star recently participated in a charity reading of "The Great Gatsby" for Acting for a Cause, which debuts today and is raising funds for amfAR.

Josephine Langford
Josephine Langford Daniel Doperalski/WWD

Josephine Langford, who leads the screen adaptation of the “After” franchise, hasn’t been able to move on quite yet. Although filming wrapped last fall for the third and fourth films, the release schedule — “After We Fell” came out this fall, and “After Ever After” will be released next year — means that she’ll be talking about her breakout role into 2022. But she’s hopeful that she’ll get to do her goodbye tour in person.

“We had a premiere and a press tour on the first movie and we were able to travel to so many places and luckily get to interact one-on-one with fans,” she says. “We haven’t had so much of that experience now because of COVID-19, and I’m hoping — I’m being told — that next year things will resume.”

That fan interaction is paramount for a film that hinges on a dedicated following who watch not for their cinematic value but for a dedication to the two central characters. Langford and costar Hero Fiennes Tiffin are the real-life stand-ins for “After” stars. “I think it has nothing to do with me. I think it has to do with the books,” says Langford of the films’ resonance. “The love of the characters in this story is really coming from what’s being set up in the books. And so we’re really lucky that it’s followed through to the films.”

Related Galleries

She also points to the idea that romance is compelling in and of itself — and fans of literary romance love to see their favorite lovers come to life off the page, be it “Bridgerton,” “Fifty Shades of Grey” or “Twilight.”

“Romance can be addictive if it’s done effectively,” she says. “When you watch or you read an effective romance and you’re transported into it and you feel like you’re in it — even if it’s not intentional and it’s subconscious — it releases dopamine and serotonin in your brain. And I think it literally becomes addictive and magnetic and you’re pulled to it. I think that’s probably partially responsible for why this stuff gets such a strong pull and reaction.”

The final two “After” films saw an important addition to the production crew: an intimacy coordinator. “It makes a big difference,” says Langford of working with Corrin Evans for several days before they started filming last fall. “And I think it’s very necessary if you’re doing movies with multiple sex scenes in them,” she adds. “It’s helpful to figure out the choreography of the scenes and get the comfort level right, and make sure you’re telling the story right.”

Josephine Langford
Josephine Langford Daniel Doperalski/WWD

Looking back, Josephine, who grew up in Australia with older sister and fellow actress Katherine Langford, is grateful for the big-picture opportunities that accompanied her role in “After”: learning more about the film industry behind-the-scenes, the ability to come over to the U.S., new friendships, exposure and name recognition. And, she’s just proud to see the entirety of the project through to the end, for the sake of the fans.

More recently, Langford has been busy reading potential scripts and is preparing to shoot her next project early next year, although it hasn’t yet been announced. “I’m scared of commitment. So I’m not drawn to TV — I’m drawn to film,” says Langford of her affinity for certain projects moving forward.  “I think it’s partly why I became an actor.”

Earlier this year, she starred in Amy Poehler’s ensemble teen film “Moxie,” and has another film, “Evolution of Nate Gibson,” in postproduction. She also recently participated in a live reading of “The Great Gatsby” for Acting for a Cause, which is raising funds for amfAR. The video of the reading, which also features Kaia Gerber and Nat Wolff, will debut online on Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. EST. (Langford reads the role of Jordan Baker.)

“I want to work with people who are passionate about what they’re making,” says Langford. “Passion is probably the biggest attraction to me when it comes to a job now,” she says, adding that her choices are being driven by the people involved and less by genre. “I’m definitely not writing out romance,” she adds.

Josephine Langford
Josephine Langford Daniel Doperalski/WWD

See More From the Eye:

Saleka, Older Daughter of M. Night Shyamalan, Makes Her Name in Music

‘Julia’ Is Your Next Date Night Documentary

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'After' Star Josephine Langford Looks Forward

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad