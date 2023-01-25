×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Armani Privé Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Brad Pitt and Sat Hari’s God’s True Cashmere Plots Expansion

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 15.5 Percent Increase in 2022 Revenues

Judy Blume Gets the Sundance Doc Treatment

Codirectors Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok discuss working with the iconic author for their documentary "Judy Blume Forever."

Leah Wolchok and Davina Pardo
Leah Wolchok and Davina Pardo Lexie Moreland/WWD

Names: Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok

Sundance project: Codirected the documentary “Judy Blume Forever.”

Notable past credits: Emmy award-winning doc “Very Semi-Serious,” about New Yorker cartoonists.

Their first Sundance premiere: “It’s always been a dream to premiere a film at Sundance. We’ve come here several times as moviegoers and as fans and supporters of friends who have had films here,” says Wolchok. “After the last few years, it’s so neat to be able to watch the film in a theater full of people and to see their reactions, hear their reactions, and feel their reactions. It’s something you can’t get any other place.”

Related Galleries

How it came about: “Like thousands and thousands of kids have been doing for decades, I wrote a ‘Dear Judy’ letter,” says Pardo, asked how she recruited Judy Blume as the subject of her latest documentary, codirected with Wolchok. Several weeks after sending her initial e-mail to Blume, the author responded. At first, Blume wasn’t sure she wanted a documentary made about her life — plus, she was busy with her bookstore down in Key West.

“[Blume] was hesitant, but the door was always open,” Pardo adds of that early connection. “So I kept in touch for a long time. And then finally, after about a year and a half, we met for the first time and then about six months later, finally she said yes.”

That “yes” came in February 2020. Now, three years later, the director duo — who met while students in Stanford’s MFA documentary program — debuted their completed Judy Blume documentary at Sundance.

What’s next: 2023 is a big year for Blume. In addition to the documentary, the famed 84-year-old author, known for YA classics like “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” has also authorized two screen adaptations of her works. (Mara Brock Akil is currently adapting “Forever” for a Netflix series; “Are You There God” will be released theatrically by Lionsgate later this spring.)

The documentary includes sit-down interviews with Blume, vérité footage of the author with her two children, archival clips and interviews with authors and actresses who were inspired by Blume’s writing, including “Girls” creator Lena Dunham and “Pen15” star Anna Konkle.

“Those two shows, they feel like would never have been made had they not read Judy Blume,” says Wolchok. “Reading sort of democratizes everyone because it’s just you and the book and the words on the page. It’s really a beautiful, pure, simple connection between the reader and the words, and it doesn’t matter how famous you are or how young or how old you are.”

What surprised them: Asked whether they discovered anything surprising about the writer while making the documentary, Pardo returned to the topic of Blume’s tenacity. Many of Blume’s books have been banned by school districts and parents throughout the years, censorship that the author has consistently pushed back against. The film includes a notable 1984 TV interview with conservative commentator Pat Buchanan, which features a zesty pushback by Blume.

“She fought expectations in so many different ways: cultural expectations for women, for housewives in the ’60s, and going up against censors,” says Pardo. “I always knew she was a trailblazer, but the depth of that and the ways in which that played out were surprising to me.”

Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok
Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok Lexie Moreland/WWD

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Hot Summer Bags

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

'Judy Blume Forever' Debuts at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad