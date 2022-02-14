×
Julia Fox Opens LaQuan Smith

As rumors of her breakup with Kanye West swirled online, Julia Fox celebrated Valentine's Day by opening LaQuan Smith.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Booth Moore
Julia Fox backstage at LaQuan Smith
Julia Fox backstage at LaQuan Smith Booth Moore

Who needs a Valentine’s Day date at Carbone with Kanye when you can open LaQuan Smith in as sexy a revenge dress as there ever was?

While news of pop culture’s latest whirlwind couple’s breakup swarmed online Monday, Julia Fox was busy backstage at LaQuan Smith, getting her hair painted back into a tight sleek bun and smoothing out the show’s opening number, a long black skintight gown with major cleavage cutouts offset by long sleeves and a turtleneck.

“Julia has been my girl from Day One,” Smith said exclusively to WWD of Fox, who recently told “Call Your Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper that she’s no stranger to being a muse. “Julia has been so supportive of me from my early days. She always comes to me for a nasty catsuit for a night out on the town and it just felt kind of pressy and gaggy and I was like, ‘let’s just do it.’ It’s not far-fetched. People anticipate coming to a LaQuan Smith show for a gag kind of moment, a little excitement,” Smith continued. “I was like now is the perfect time to do it — let’s just throw her in there. She looks incredible, and I’m like I just want to have fun with it.”

And soon the rest of the audience would get treated to the gag, as Fox strutted down the runway to open the show.

Happy Valentine’s Day, indeed!

Julia Fox backstage at LaQuan Smith
Julia Fox backstage at LaQuan Smith. Booth Moore
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

