After having attended Miu Miu shows before, Juno Temple said she felt “all grown up” at the Prada show. And her upcoming role in “Little Birds,” inspired by the Anaïs Nin erotica work of the same title, is also making her think about growing up. “It’s set in the Fifties and I play a young woman coming from money in New York, moving from America with her husband and she has an awakening, I would say,” Temple related with a laugh. “It’s about a young woman finding herself in many different ways, about being put in places that are not your comfort zone in that time, it explores homosexuality, [different] kinds of love. It made me think about myself as a woman growing up, about sexuality, figuring likes and dislikes and reactions to things. I am really excited about this.” Temple will start working on the limited series, to be filmed in Spain and Manchester, in a month.

Rachel Brosnahan said she was “about to go back in prep for season three” of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” after having just finished shooting “Ironbark” in London and Prague with Benedict Cumberbatch. Asked if she expected the period series to be so successful, Brosnahan said: “I don’t’ think you ever can expect that. I’ve been part of shows that I am immensely proud of and that never found an audience and never figured out quite to make a mark. I fell in love with the script and the character and it’s been one of the wonderful surprises and blessings that other people have as well.”

Nicolas Winding Refn, who curated the fourth “Soggettiva” series at Fondazione Prada, a selection of 13 American films kicking off on Feb. 22, said he met Miuccia Prada in New York and “started talking about creativity and they proposed for me to come and present the future of entertainment. A combination of her and I and the future is very intriguing.”