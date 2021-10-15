×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Greg Lauren and Gee’s Bend Quilters Take Aim at Cultural Appropriation

Business

OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain Consortium as Founding Member

Fashion

Are Fendi and Skims Plotting a Collaboration?

Kacy Hill Is Independent On Her Own Terms

The singer, formerly signed to G.O.O.D. Music, released her third album, "Simple, Sweet and Smiling," as an independent artist.

Kacy Hill
Kacy Hill Daniel Doperalski/WWD

“This is a weird way to put it, but I always felt like they had the wrong person,” says Kacy Hill.

The singer-songwriter, who signed with Kanye West’s music label (distributed by Def Jam) in 2014 and left in 2019, is finally finding success and creative validation on her own terms. “I felt like I was sitting in someone else’s seat. Not that I wasn’t thankful for it or grateful or excited, but it always was like I was wearing the wrong size clothes or something, you know?”

The 27-year-old Arizona native is at home in Los Angeles, where she’s discussing her third studio album, “Simple, Sweet and Smiling,” the week before its release. It’s her second album since leaving G.O.O.D. Music — and life as an independent artist is suiting her just fine.

“I feel like making music independently is what I was meant to do,” she says. “It was hard for me to find myself and my own vision. When you’re on a label, you have so many people whose job it is to do that for you.”

Related Galleries

Being independent has also allowed her to create and release music at her own pace: quickly. Hill put out her second album, “Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again,” in summer 2020 and is now releasing her third a year later. “There’s freedom in getting a project out when it still feels fresh; I haven’t had the time yet to not like it,” she adds.

Kacy Hill
Kacy Hill Daniel Doperalski/WWD

“Simple, Sweet and Smiling” is the culmination of working in close collaboration with several artists, notably Jim-E Stack, Ariel Rechtshaid and John Carroll Kirby, who brought jazzy undertones to the project. “That’s the biggest thing for me: finding people that just love what they do, that love making music for the sake of making music and the ego is out of it,” she says.

The album pays tribute to many of Hill’s personal relationships (including Stack, Hill’s romantic partner), and the tone throughout the album is upbeat, sunny and optimistic. “There was so much darkness or heaviness around — everything, really. In my own life, I felt a lot of heaviness,” she says of her approach to writing the album. “It was this idea, in my own little world, of not wanting to be this weight in someone else’s life — like really wanting to be the best partner, the best friend, the best person I can be in. And in some ways, it feels aspirational, or feels like in order to be that I have to always be light, and I have to be this simple, sweet and smiling trope of a carefree person.”

But lyrically, there are hints of the internal struggles Hill faced in the past year, including the resurgence of her agoraphobic panic disorder, which seeps onto the track “Easy Going.” “It’s like I’m stuck in a dream and I’m trying to run/But I look at my legs and I’m still where I’ve started/Watching the world from thе bedroom window,” she sings.

She was also confronted with the idea of her parents’ mortality; while working on the album, her father suffered and survived a heart attack. “I always imagined having to face those kinds of things when I was older. And it just kind of hit me in the face, along with everything else,” she says. “Writing about it was a way of dealing with it.”

The album culminates with “Another You,” which Hill describes as more vulnerable than she initially intended. The track, which mentions her father, opens with the lyrics: “I worry I’ll never get there/That place where I feel like I’m somewhere,” and goes on to describe the anticipation of reflecting on the present from the vantage of a future, older self.

Album cover.
The album cover for Kacy Hill’s “Simple, Sweet and Smiling.” Courtesy

Hill is heading on tour in November for the first time in several years. “I’m really excited to see people that at this point I’ve only interacted with online, and excited to actually hear the last two albums played live,” she says. “And feel energy that isn’t from the internet.”

On the topic of the internet and social media, Hill is admittedly cynical about “how much you have to give into it. And how much it feels like you have to create this online persona in order to be successful as an artist,” adds Hill, who’s active (but not overly so) on Instagram, where she shares both personal candids and professional promos. “I’m trying to find a way to make it work without feeling like I’m giving up some part of myself, which is dumb because like, what part of myself am I giving up?”

Hill knows that she’s certainly not alone in that sentiment. On the album’s titular track, her chorus rallies around the collective: “Everyone’s down on the samе road/Baby, it’s wrong to ever feel you’re alonе.”

Kacy Hill
Kacy Hill Daniel Doperalski/WWD

 

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kacy Hill Releases Third Album 'Simple,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad