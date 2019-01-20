PARIS — Sunday breakfast is a big deal in France. It’s probably the only time you’ll catch a skinny Parisienne wolfing down a rich butter croissant or two.

The invitation to view the Jacquemus men’s fall 2019 collection stated it clearly: guests weren’t just invited to a fashion show, they were also expected to share breakfast with the designer, who sent out invitations alongside a loaf of bread.

“Who doesn’t eat bread?” wondered Kailand Morris, the 17-year-old model and DJ who also happens to be Stevie Wonder’s son.

Morris, who has just landed the Dolce & Gabbana men’s spring 2019 campaign, was spotted eyeing the breakfast buffet at the show, which featured fresh bread, chunks of cheese, artisanal jams and hot chocolate, all arranged in a rustic set design by French chef Alex Lacloche.

The model, who has walked for Comme des Garçons, Pyer Moss and Iceberg and is rumored to be dating Maddie Ziegler, the teen dance sensation who featured in Sia’s “Chandelier” video, confessed breakfast time could be a bit hectic under Stevie Wonder’s roof.

“Everyone is always travelling,” he said. “But we try to have breakfast regularly as a family, and sometimes with friends.”

Despite the elaborate spread – which the models also dipped into both on the runway and once the show was over – Morris couldn’t be tempted into nibbling a pain au chocolat.

“Pancakes are my favorite,” he shrugged.