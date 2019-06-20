PARIS — With monumental portraits of Karl Lagerfeld framing the vast Grand Palais, guests arriving in Paris for the “Karl For Ever” celebration gaped with awe, wonder, respect and affection for the late designer, who died in February after an unprecedented fashion career.

A who’s who of fashion designers, business titans, models, actresses and artists — plus a smattering of politicians and society figures — were invited to the celebration, organized by the houses of Chanel, Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld and conceived by theater and opera director Robert Carsen.

“I wanted something full of life and unexpected,” Carsen told WWD, adding that the event will above all be a “joyful celebration of all things Karl,” in keeping with Lagerfeld’s lighter side.

As guests arrived, luxury worlds collided. LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, was having a chat with Chanel’s Alain Wertheimer, who had removed his jacket in the balmy venue.

Earlier, Kering chief François-Henri Pinault arrived and posed for photos with LVMH’s Sidney Toledano and Chanel fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky.

See Also: Karl Lagerfeld to Be Remembered in 90-Minute Star-Filled Spectacle

“I knew him personally not professionally. Salma [Hayek] was close to him and I met him through her,” said Pinault. “His studio was 50 meters away from my apartment in Paris so there were epic moments with Salma. He was so free, and very respectful, very nice when you knew him on a personal basis.”

Giant screens and portraits of the designer were displayed around the hall of the Grand Palais, such as black-and-white self portraits or images of the designer shot by photographer Annie Leibovitz.

“Most of these photos I know; some I didn’t,” Silvia Venturini Fendi said as she surveyed the portraits of Lagerfeld. “It’s beautiful.”

She was standing next to one of the rectangular aluminum bars, arranged in interlocking Ls, a wink to Lagerfeld’s design of the double F logo for Fendi back in the Sixties.

See Also: Opera Director Robert Carsen Creates a Grand Set For ‘Karl For Ever’ Tribute

“It’s as good today as it was before,” she said of the logo. “It’s something that will stay forever, which is why we are here today because someone like Karl will be here forever,” Fendi said.

“It’s about laughing, he always made me laugh and he always called me Madame Rotfield. For me, he is still here because I put his words in today because am sure he would like it because everything is for Karl, always. It’s not what he wants but afterwards he would be very happy. He never would want this sort of ceremony but maybe if it’s as good, which it is going to be, he is going to be very happy. He has always been there to protect me and I miss him so much,” said Carine Roitfeld as she took her seat amongst long-time Chanel muses Caroline de Maigret and Ines de la Fressange.

The ceremony opened with a clip of Lagerfeld interviewing himself. “I don’t deliver a description of my person. You have what you see — there’s nothing behind,” he demurred.

Anna Wintour opened the video homages. “He was the original multitasker, a man who did everything at once,” she said. Valentino Garavani, Carine Roitfeld, and members of his workshop followed.

Tilda Swinton, dressed in a tweed peplum jacket and bloomers, recited an extract from Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando,” one of the designer’s favorite works.

“Clothes wear us and not we them,” she declared. “They change our view of the world, and the world’s view of us.”

Model and actress Cara Delevingne, dressed in a pink feathered dress, was next to perform. She took to the stage to recite a poem by French writer Colette, one of Lagerfeld’s favorite authors.

Delevingne recited verses from Colette’s writings about cats while pictures of Lagerfeld’s pet Burmese Choupette were shown on the screen, including a photo of the designer hard at work at his desk with Choupette sprawled amongst his drawings.

Lang Lang performed Chopin’s “Waltz No. 1 in E flat major” on a Steinway piano designed by Lagerfeld himself.

The event also included tributes from executives including Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton; Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion at Chanel and president of Chanel SAS; Sidney Toledano, ceo of LVMH Fashion Group; Serge Brunschwig, ceo of Fendi, and Pier Paolo Righi, ceo of Karl Lagerfeld.

Wertheimer, the secretive ceo of Chanel, allowed himself to be interviewed for the first time. Asked why he hired Lagerfeld in 1983, he said: “Above all, I was seduced by the prospect of having conversations with him.”

More from WWD.com:

Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky on Life After Karl Lagerfeld

The Industry Shares Their Favorite Memories of Karl Lagerfeld

Bridget Foley’s Diary: Karl Lagerfeld: A Remembrance

Video: Remembering Karl Lagerfeld’s Prolific Fashion Career