Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss

Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock



Karlie Kloss, notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, has announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Joshua Kushner. The model and Kode With Klossy founder posted the news on Instagram today.

“I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍,” Kloss wrote alongside a photo from the couple’s recent trip to Capri, Italy.

Kushner, a Harvard alum, is the founder of Oscar Health. He’s also the brother of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who’s married to Ivanka Trump — meaning the Missouri-born Kloss is set to become a tangential member of the Trump clan. Although she voted for Hillary Clinton in the past presidential election, Kloss has been relatively quiet on political matters since, perhaps given the conservative leanings of her future in-laws. In June, she did speak out — on Instagram, anyways — in support of the Keep Families Together Act.

Needless to say, conversation at the upcoming Kloss-Kushner wedding is bound to be fascinating.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's COSTUME INSTITUTE Benefit - 02 May 2016

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner at Time 100 Gala - 26 Apr 2016

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner at the Time 100 Gala.

