Monday's Digital Daily: September 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger’s Homecoming

Business

CEO Michael Buckley on True Religion’s Past, Present and Future

Fashion

Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

Kate Moss, Kourtney Kardashian, Shawn Mendes and More Brave the Rain for Tommy Hilfiger

The Sunday evening downpour didn't stop the celebrity crowd from trekking to Greenpoint for Tommy Hilfiger's outdoor show.

Shawn Mendes, Kate Moss, Kourtney Kardashian
Alabama Luella Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and
Kate Moss
Kris Jenner
Thalia
If ever there were a justifiable excuse to stay home and sit out a fashion show, it would’ve been the conditions of Sunday evening: not only was it pouring rain as the evening went on, but the location of the Tommy Hilfiger show was open air seating, in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, at that. And yet the celebs turned out in droves to take in Hilfiger’s latest. There was Kate Moss, cheering on daughter Lila Moss, who walked in the show; there was Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, who joined Kourtney Kardashian and new husband Travis Barker for the show; Barker’s daughter Alabama Luella Barker was also there, as were Shawn Mendes, Jon Batiste, Yungblud, Jesse Jo Stark, Karolína Kurková, Noah Beck, Luka Sabbat, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin and more. 

The VIP sightings didn’t stop at the front row. Hilfiger tapped several known faces to walk in the show, including Julia Fox, Amelia Gray, Hari Nef, Duckie Thot, Alton Mason, Winnie Harlow, Paloma Elsesser, Precious Lee and Bob Colacello. The show ended with a surprise performance as well, as Mason stopped by Travis Barker on his final walk, led him to the stage and Barker treated the audience to a live set as the models took their final lap. 

The Hilfiger front row was one of the most celebrity-packed of the week, which is saying something given the amount of famous folk who have returned to New York Fashion Week. Friday night’s Fendi show saw Kate Moss, Shalom Harlow, Christy Turlington Burns, Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker and more in the front row, while Saturday’s Marni show hosted Madonna, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.

