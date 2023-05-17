×
Kate Moss, Vivienne Westwood, Queen Elizabeth II Feature in Rankin’s New Exhibition

The acclaimed fashion photographer and publisher is the focus of a new exhibition at the Ernst Leitz Museum and collector's issue of Hunger magazine.

Vivienne Westwood by Rankin
Vivienne Westwood, captured by Rankin. Courtesy of Rankin

LONDON — It seems that there’s no one that British fashion photographer Rankin hasn’t captured — Queen Elizabeth II, Vivienne Westwood and Kate Moss are but a few stars that have stood in front of his lens.

Now, the artist’s work will be celebrated at the Ernst Leitz Museum in Germany, in an exhibition titled “Rankin: Zeisprünge (Leaps in time)” from May 26 to Sept. 27. 

The exhibition, which will include portraits spanning Rankin’s three-decade long career as well as unpublished images from 2023, encourages a conversation between motifs from the 1990s and 2000s and today. 

Stefflon Don by Rankin for Hunger Magazine
Stefflon Don by Rankin for Hunger Magazine’s upcoming issue. Courtesy of Rankin / Hunger Magazine

Accompanying the exhibition is a stand-alone collector’s edition of Hunger magazine, a publication Rankin founded in 2011, which will feature stars such as Lily Allen, Stefflon Don, the Sugababes, Will Poulter, Rachel Weisz and Eddie Marsan.

This exhibit comes almost a year after the photographer and publisher helped to raise more than 5,000 pounds for The Legacy of War Foundation for Ukraine during a special exhibition called “Visual Noise,” the first art fair dedicated solely to the U.K.’s emerging photography talent.

Rankin invited 40 graduate photographers from Central Saint Martins, London College of Communication, Goldsmiths and the London College of Fashion to exhibit photographs they had taken during their studies.

Lily Allen by Rankin
Lily Allen captured by Rankin for Hunger Magazine’s upcoming issue. Courtesy of Rankin / Hunger Magazine

Rankin was born in Scotland in 1966. After graduating from the London College of Printing, Rankin went on to found magazine Dazed & Confused and Dazed Film & TV Agency in 1999 with Jefferson Hack.

In addition to his extensive work in fashion photography, Rankin went on to release a string of publications, including Rank, published in 2000, and later Hunger magazine.

