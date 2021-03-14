Going into Sunday evening, Kaytranada was already a winner. The Canadian DJ was awarded two Grammys earlier in the day, for Best Dance/Electronic Album for “BUBBA” and Best Dance Recording his single, “10%,” featuring Kali Uchis.

“It feels amazing – I don’t know how to feel, but it’s like a positive feeling,” the artist said over the phone, having just completed a Covid test ahead of entering the Staples Center for the actual ceremony. “It’s confirms to you that you want to keep going.”

Kaytranada was also up for Best New Artist, which eventually went to Megan Thee Stallion as the night got under way. But with two Grammy wins, he knew he would be celebrating regardless.

“Since we already have two Grammys, we have no choice but to celebrate,” he said. “We have to be careful with the partying but my team and I will celebrate together.”

For the big night, the first time Grammy winner went with a Louis Vuitton leather suit ensemble, paired with custom jewelry.

“I looked at their latest collection that was very beautiful. I think Virgil [Abloh] killed it,” Kaytranada said. “There were many options that I had from Louis Vuitton. The leather suit is the one that fit me best. I knew it was the one that looked the best on me.”

His usual style is comfort focused, but he likes to draw inspiration from artists like Wu-Tang Clan, when he’s feeling the Nineties, or Marvin Gaye when thinking Seventies.

“I dress mostly comfortably but when I like to show off, I like skinny on the waist, loose on the ends,” he said. “A nice graphic tee, keep it simple. But still manage to be fly.”

