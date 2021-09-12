×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday’s Digital Daily: September 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Rodarte RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022

Business

Donna Cristina and Barbara Dente Die Together in Miami

Keke Palmer on Hosting the First Met Ball Livestream

Before she'll cohost the Met Ball's livestream with Ilana Glazer, Palmer took in the Tory Burch show for her one stop at New York Fashion Week.

Gallery Icon View ALL 18 Photos

Keke Palmer is a pro at juggling it all. The 28-year-old actress, musician, activist and TV host was seated bright and early Sunday morning at the Tory Burch show, having just flown in from Los Angeles, where she’s been shooting.

“It’s a quick trip for me,” Palmer said, during the preshow buzz of Burch’s Mercer Street show. “I don’t know how [I fit it in], I think I just say a prayer and do meditation and make sure that I make my way through. I’m currently working on a Jordan Peele film. So I just flew in, going over my stuff and I’ll be at the Met soon.”

Palmer has been tapped alongside Ilana Glazer to host this year’s livestream for the Met Ball, which will also mark her first time attending the event.

“I’m very excited to be doing something, you know? This is the first-ever livestream. Ilana is amazing. It’s exciting; it’s going to be a good time. We’re going to be talking to everybody, seeing the looks, it’s gonna be good.”

Related Galleries

So what should we expect? “You know me, I’m always going to be a little funny — and Ilana is the same way. So it’s definitely going to be fun. A lot of personality and just having a good time,” Palmer said. “I think that’s what we need, that energy, especially after everything.”

She’s most excited to see Rihanna take the Met steps. “In recent times we’ve been seeing her more. She was kind of away and not really being out there and I feel like this year she started coming back out again, so I’m excited to see what she’s going to bring us at the Met.”

Palmer was joined in the front row by Mindy Kaling, Emily Ratajkowski, Gemma Chan, Rashid Johnson, Chloe Fineman, Chase Sui Wonders and Karen Elson, who noted this fashion week has been “very hectic,” despite calls for a calmer approach to the schedule while the industry was in lockdown.

“It’s been a reminder of how things were before COVID-19. I’m not sure if it’s.…I’m happy to be here, let’s put it that way,” Elson said. “I give everybody grace this season. We’re all just trying really hard to get the business back. And that is very hard, and I’m grateful people are getting vaccinated and getting COVID-19 tests and all that.”

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Keke Palmer on Hosting the Met

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad