Keke Palmer on Hosting the First Met Ball Livestream

Keke Palmer is a pro at juggling it all. The 28-year-old actress, musician, activist and TV host was seated bright and early Sunday morning at the Tory Burch show, having just flown in from Los Angeles, where she’s been shooting.

“It’s a quick trip for me,” Palmer said, during the preshow buzz of Burch’s Mercer Street show. “I don’t know how [I fit it in], I think I just say a prayer and do meditation and make sure that I make my way through. I’m currently working on a Jordan Peele film. So I just flew in, going over my stuff and I’ll be at the Met soon.”

Palmer has been tapped alongside Ilana Glazer to host this year’s livestream for the Met Ball, which will also mark her first time attending the event.

“I’m very excited to be doing something, you know? This is the first-ever livestream. Ilana is amazing. It’s exciting; it’s going to be a good time. We’re going to be talking to everybody, seeing the looks, it’s gonna be good.”

So what should we expect? “You know me, I’m always going to be a little funny — and Ilana is the same way. So it’s definitely going to be fun. A lot of personality and just having a good time,” Palmer said. “I think that’s what we need, that energy, especially after everything.”

She’s most excited to see Rihanna take the Met steps. “In recent times we’ve been seeing her more. She was kind of away and not really being out there and I feel like this year she started coming back out again, so I’m excited to see what she’s going to bring us at the Met.”

Palmer was joined in the front row by Mindy Kaling, Emily Ratajkowski, Gemma Chan, Rashid Johnson, Chloe Fineman, Chase Sui Wonders and Karen Elson, who noted this fashion week has been “very hectic,” despite calls for a calmer approach to the schedule while the industry was in lockdown.

“It’s been a reminder of how things were before COVID-19. I’m not sure if it’s.…I’m happy to be here, let’s put it that way,” Elson said. “I give everybody grace this season. We’re all just trying really hard to get the business back. And that is very hard, and I’m grateful people are getting vaccinated and getting COVID-19 tests and all that.”