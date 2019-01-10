LOS ANGELES — Kelly Rowland sat leisurely on a couch, holding a Starbucks cup, just ahead of a workout class at Casita Hollywood on Wednesday.

The class was one part actual workout and one part celebration in a nod to the Grammy Award-winning artist and actress’ capsule collection with activewear brand Fabletics, part of El Segundo, Calif.-based TechStyle Fashion Group.

The dance-inspired capsule, a mix of deep burgundy, dusty rose and black pieces, are aimed at being versatile enough for beyond the gym — a move most activewear brands now pitch to consumers.

“I love the fact that it’s a lifestyle brand and the pieces the creative team and I thought of were to help you go from day to night,” Rowland said. “I have so many days where I’ll start with my workouts and I get a call ‘Oh, you have a meeting at this time’ and I know I have something else to do and can’t get back home. I know I just have to have my day run its course and they’re pieces that I can just pop on. I can put my bomber over this or I’ll do this. There’s leggings we have where the cell phone pops in. It’s seamless.”

The Kelly Rowland for Fabletics capsule, which she said was developed in a few months, is the latest celebrity partnership notched on the belt of TechStyle and its sister divisions in JustFab, ShoeDazzle and FabKids. Last year saw TechStyle team with Rihanna on her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, in addition to JustFab’s collaboration with Jessie James Decker. Fabletics itself counts Kate Hudson as a cofounder.

The 17-piece collection ranges from XXS to 3X and includes leggings, sports bras, bodysuits, tops, a bomber jacket and hoodie. Kelly Rowland for Fabletics is being sold in the company’s 25 stores and online site, with prices running from $24.95 to $64.95.

“It’s definitely activewear, but I feel like you’re being active all day,” Rowland said. “That’s why it’s important to have the designs really showcase that. Being able to take yourself from being so gym-like. There’s this one top that we did, I would put that with a skirt. I think those moments are important because that’s how our lives work as women. That’s how fast our brains are going. That’s how fast our days are going.”

Were Rowland ever to do anything more on the fashion front, she didn’t miss a beat when she said kids.

“The only other thing I would want to do in fashion is kids clothes,” Rowland said. “I love kids clothes. I’m obsessed with kids clothes. My son’s closet is ridiculous. I live my tomboy moments through him. Whenever I decide to have another child, if it’s a girl, I feel so bad for her because I can’t wait. I just love kids clothes. See how excited I am?”

Rowland outfitted her son Titan Jewell Witherspoon in a velvet green Gucci suit for New Year’s saying “my son was the flyest kid in the room.”

Next month she is set to appear in BET’s “American Soul” drama series where she’ll play singer Gladys Knight. The new program proved a foray into another aspect of fashion for Rowland.

“The fashion in the Seventies just laid me out. It laid me right on out,” Rowland said of the costumes for the upcoming series about “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius. “Between the deep cuts and the hair and the makeup — everything was just so epic.”