Men's

New York Men’s Day Brings Emerging Brands to the Forefront

Fashion

Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

Fashion

They Are Wearing: NYFW Street Style

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Have Date Night at Marni

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker took in the Marni show Saturday evening, sitting alongside Madonna in the front row.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
James Harden
Doja Cat
Madonna
View ALL 7 Photos

Who needs a date night out at Carbone when the front row of Marni beckons? Kendall Jenner and her on-again NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker were front row at Marni’s New York Fashion Week one-off show Saturday night, venturing across the river to the show’s Brooklyn Bridge venue for the action. Jenner was the epitome of transitional seasonal dressing, pairing a floral summery dress with tights and knee-high black boots.

She has been making the rounds this NYFW, walking in the Proenza Schouler show and following up Marni by hosting a party with GQ at the new swanky NoMad hotel The Ned. Booker joined her for the party as well.

Marni was the place to be Saturday evening, as Madonna also attended the show, prior to hitting Marc Jacobs’ Heaven party at Elsewhere. Doja Cat did the same, sitting front row before heading to Jacobs’ party, where she was a cohost.

James Harden, fresh off the Saks NYFW party on Thursday, was present at Marni, as was Collina Strada designer Hillary Taymour, posing with friend Kimberly Drew.

The front rows this NYFW have been busy, with the likes of Janet Jackson, Doja Cat, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Rebel Wilson, Natalia Dyer, Laura Harrier, Lana Condor and more showing up for the new collections. And of course there was the return of the Supers at Fendi, where Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Shalom Harlow and Amber Valletta all were in attendance.

The rest of the celeb scene Saturday night took place at Givenchy’s party at Nine Orchard, the GQ party and of course, the Jacobs party.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

