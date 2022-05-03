Kid Cudi Wears Nigo’s First Met Gala Look for Kenzo

Kid Cudi is quickly cementing his name in the fashion world, having stolen the show at the CFDA awards in the fall, so it came as no surprise to see him making Kenzo history Monday night at the Met Gala.

The rapper and actor wore a blue look that marked new Kenzo designer Nigo’s first time designing for the Met, and the first custom red carpet design from Kenzo by Nigo. The look was inspired by Kenzo Takada’s fall 1984 archive collection. It featured an Olympic blue wool cape with 1988 Archive Poppy print silk lining, golden metal Boke Flower pins and chain, Olympic blue grain-de-poudre Spencer jacket with Duchess satin insert worn with matching slit pants, white poplin cotton ruffle shirt with a pleated Boke Flower bib, black satin bow tie, black smooth leather Boke Flower belt and calf leather Kenzo Smile boots.

Kid Cudi’s Met Gala look by Nigo for Kenzo.

Kid Cudi’s Met Gala look by Nigo for Kenzo.

MORE FROM THE MET GALA 2022:

Inside the Mark Hotel, Where Many Met Gala Attendees Began Their Night

On the Met Gala After-party Circuit, SZA Performs at Instagram’s Bash

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Met Gala

Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala

Blake Lively Celebrates New York Landmarks With Met Gala Look

Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala