BLONDE AMBITION: Sitting front row at the Alexandre Vauthier couture show held in Paris on Tuesday, German artist Kim Petras was wearing a short puffball-like dress made of wisps of cream fabric and feathers.

“Oh, and one blonde hair that came from my head,” said the singer, picking at the ruffles on her Alexandre Vauthier piece.

Petras, who was joined front row by actress Monica Bellucci and model Farida Khelfa, is embarking on a European tour in a couple of days: She’ll be kicking off her series of concerts in Amsterdam and coming back to Paris for her show on Feb. 2 at the Trianon. After that, she has an even bigger gig on her plate.

“I’m going to start rehearsals for Coachella soon,” said the “I Don’t Want It At All” singer. “It’s my first time playing there so I’m super excited. And after that, I’m going to drop my next record and a couple of new songs soon. We’re just finishing working on it.”

Petras chatted about her two Halloween mixtapes — “Never say never to a volume three,” she said — and reminisced about working with Charli XCX, who invited her to collaborate on her 2017 album “Pop 2.”

“I’ve had some wild parties with her,” laughed the 27-year-old singer. “But I think my favorite memory was just recently: she invited me to come to a ‘Pop 2’ show in New York and that was some really rock star s–t.”

She remains grateful to Charli XCX for believing in her. “It was really cool that she invited me into her world,” said Petras, who sang on Charli XCX’s “Unlock It.” “When we met, I was so new and nobody knew about me. And I was so excited that someone had reached out and said ‘do a verse on this song.’ I had like 10 fans at the time!”

