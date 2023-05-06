The Coronation of King Charles III Got Political With Colorful Nods to Ukraine

LONDON — The British royals, and some of their guests, expressed support for Ukraine in myriad ways during the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday at Westminster Abbey.

During a reception held at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a cobalt blue Jenny Packham dress. She paired the outfit with matching Aquazzura pumps.

The princess posed next to the U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, who was wearing a black dress with large floral prints in predominantly light blue and yellow. The women posed alongside the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, in one of the gilded rooms of the palace.

The message couldn’t have been more clear — the women stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

Jean Seaton, professor of Media History at the University of Westminster in London, noted that the carpets at Westminster Abbey were yellow and blue instead of the usual red.

The blue and yellow carpet resembling the Ukraine flag at the coronation of King Charles III. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

She also pointed out that the livery on the horses that pulled the king and queen’s gold carriage was blue. The color combination was another homage to the flag of Ukraine.

“We are at war, and it’s a very nasty war, and this is one bit of [the British] saying, we’re united and we’re together. We know which side we’re on,” added Seaton.

Kate Middleton’s mother and sister, Carole and Pippa Middleton, who walked into the abbey together nodded to the Ukraine flag too by wearing blue and yellow respectively.

Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden walked into the abbey together, also wearing the colors of the flag.

The U.S. first lady wore a Ralph Lauren periwinkle blue jacket with an asymmetrical neckline and a knee-length pencil skirt and matching gloves. Meanwhile her granddaughter was in a long, cream-yellow cape dress by Markarian. She completed her look with a yellow floral hairband and a small vanity case-style bag.