Designers Share Their Plans for Coronation Weekend

LONDON — With King Charles III’s coronation taking place this Saturday, designers across the British capital are sharing their plans to celebrate this once-a-lifetime moment.

Anda Rowland, vice chairman of Anderson & Sheppard, the storied Savile Row tailor that makes suits for Kings Charles and other royal members, said she will be “joining street parties in their neighborhoods,” while Mireia Llusia-Lindh, founder of DeMellier, one of Kate Middleton’s favorite bag brands, said she will be going to a street party in London with friends.

Serena Hood and Lucinda Chambers, cofounders of Collagerie, the online business offering a curated selection of fashion, interiors, beauty and lifestyle products, also said they will be enjoying “a very traditional English street party with their neighbors and family. The streets of London are festooned with bunting, which is so wonderful to see!”

Milliner Stephen Jones, who has created headpieces for almost all female royal members, said he’ll be celebrating in the evening with Zandra Rhodes at her coronation party and he “will be wearing my Vivienne Westwood tweed crown.” Fashion designer Alice Temperley said she will fete the occasion with “a house full of men wearing dresses and enjoying an English feast at my home in Somerset.”

Huntsman’s creative director Campbell Carey, meanwhile, said he plans to celebrate the occasion with the Huntsman Tweed Competition, bringing creative minds and bespoke enthusiasts together. He added that “anybody is welcome to enter, and this year the brief was simple: Design a tweed fit for a king.”

Anderson & Sheppard’s Anda Rowland. Tim Jenkins

Here, a look at what the fashion crowd is planning on the big day:

Anda Rowland, vice chairman of Anderson & Sheppard

“The Anderson & Sheppard team are looking forward to joining street parties in their neighborhoods and there has been much discussion on what to take with them to share. The films and images of the night-time dress rehearsal really added a lot to everyone’s enthusiasm. We are all extremely proud that Anderson & Sheppard holds the Royal Warrant of Appointment to His Majesty King Charles III. His Majesty’s long-held values on protecting our environment and sourcing materials carefully are an inspiration to encourage us to look into better ways of running our business. We know that he will continue to bring people and communities together.”

Campbell Carey in front of the Huntsman store on Savile Row. Campbell Carey

Campbell Carey, creative director at Huntsman

“At Huntsman, we wanted to celebrate this momentous occasion with an inclusive event that brings creative minds and bespoke enthusiasts together, and has a respectful nod toward the king’s undebatable sartorial flair. Ahead of the coronation we launched the Huntsman Tweed Competition and invited participants from around the world to design their own signature cloth. Anybody is welcome to enter, and this year the brief was simple: Design a tweed fit for a king.

“Savile Row is collectively looking forward to celebrating the coronation. Partnering with the Campaign For Wool, our street celebrations acknowledge the king’s passion for traditional sustainable practices, and so Huntsman has joined forces with the other bespoke houses to sew over a mile of wool bunting for the occasion! Unlike synthetic bunting, these wool flags are naturally weatherproof and will last for years to come and many more celebrations.”

Stephen Jones at his Stephen Jones Millinery presentation during London Fashion Week. Getty Images

Stephen Jones, milliner

“At the moment I don’t know where I will be on the day of the King Charles III coronation as my schedule is changing all the time. However, I know I will be celebrating in the evening with Zandra Rhodes for her coronation party and I will be wearing my Vivienne Westwood tweed crown.”

Mireia Llusia-Lindh, founder of DeMellier. Courtesy

Mireia Llusia-Lindh, founder of DeMellier

“I will be watching the coronation on TV with my husband and children, and we will then go to a street party in London with our friends. There will be parties all over the U.K. so it should be a very fun day for the country.”

Alice Temperley Courtesy of Temperley

Alice Temperley, founder of Temperley

“I will be celebrating with a house full of men wearing dresses and enjoying an English feast at my home in Somerset.”

Serena Hood and Lucinda Chambers Courtesy

Serena Hood and Lucinda Chambers, cofounders of Collagerie

“We will be watching the coronation and enjoying a very traditional English street party with their neighbors and family. The streets of London are festooned with bunting, which is so wonderful to see!”