×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Catching Up With The Brooklyn Circus’ Ouigi Theodore 

Fashion

Raf Simons Shutters Namesake Label

Beauty

Femme Fatale, the New Euphoria and Other Emerging Beauty Trends

Kumail Nanjiani Confronts His Fear With ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

The actor, known for comedy, leads Hulu's true-crime miniseries based on the real story of Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee.

Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani Michael Buckner/WWD

“There’s so many specific weird things with this show,” says “Welcome to Chippendales” star Kumail Nanjiani. “It’s just one of those stories that you can’t make up.” 

The Hulu true-crime miniseries spans 15 years and is based on the real story of Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee. Nanjiani leads the show as Banerjee, an entrepreneurial Indian immigrant who established the infamous male strip club in 1979. The actor was initially unfamiliar with the club’s origin story and the personalities who made it a success — or the murders surrounding it. There’s a lot of ground to cover in eight episodes; the club is up and running by the end of the first.

Related Galleries

“What resonated with me most about [Banerjee] was that he’s the king of a world that would not have him unless he was the king,” Nanjiani says. “I saw a picture of him with the Chippendale dancers, and it’s like this pudgy, brown, bespectacled nerd with all these white Adonises. He feels like he doesn’t fit in this club.”

Nanjiani notes that although there’s a lot of “wild stuff” that happens in the series, he was most compelled by what the story had to say about the American dream from the perspective of an immigrant. The actor moved to the U.S. from Pakistan as a college student and studied computer science and philosophy in Iowa before pursuing comedy.

“When you are not in America, you have a specific vision of the American dream. And then you come here, and you realize the ways in which it’s true and the ways in which it’s not true,” Nanjiani says. “And to explore that idea through the eyes of someone who was also an immigrant, from the part of the world where I’m from, it seemed like an opportunity that I had to take.”

Welcome to Chippendales -- A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process. Steve (Kumail Nanjiani), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
A still from “Welcome to Chippendales.” (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu) HULU

The project first came to Nanjiani several years ago as a movie script, and he initially turned it down. The “Silicon Valley” actor had just starred in indie darling “The Big Sick,” his first major leading role. The semi-autobiographical film, which he cowrote with wife Emily V. Gordon, also thrust him further into the spotlight; the pair picked up a Best Screenplay Oscar nomination.  

“I was initially a little intimidated to do something like [‘Welcome to Chippendales’],” Nanjiani says. “Up until ‘The Big Sick’ everything I had done was me trying to be as funny as I could,” he adds. “I found reasons to say no at that time, but honestly I think looking back I was just kind of scared to take it on. At that point, I didn’t think I knew how to take on a character like this who was so complicated.”

Taking on Banerjee meant stepping out of his comedy wheelhouse and into drama, although Nanjiani was able to call on his experience as a comedian.

“I always thought comedy was about specificity, and I feel like this character is very, very specific,” Nanjiani says. “This character isn’t really funny. I’ve played people who are funny in some way, whether they know it or not, they’re funny. This guy isn’t that funny,” he continues. “Because I’ve done comedy for so long, it’s part of my performer instincts to have a certain timing and way to approach things you don’t necessarily think about.”

Nanjiani was aware that his portrayal would serve as many viewers’ first introduction to Banerjee; there were no pre-existing character expectations or tropes to hit. He approached the role as it was written in the script, and notes that it took a long time to figure out his way into the character. The actor credits many long walks with Gordon talking about the character in relation to people they knew, and his acting teacher, for helping him unlock his Banerjee.

“I had to approach it from what’s his morality, what’s his relationship with his body? How does he feel about himself? What does he think of money?” he says. “What’s his wound? Why does he do the things he does? How did he speak? It took a long time for all of these things to become one specific thing.”

Welcome to Chippendales -- “Four Geniuses” - Episode 102 -- As Chippendales takes flight, Steve assembles his dream team—including a shy accountant who may be more than just a business hire. Irene (Annaleigh Ashford) and Steve (Kumail Nanjiani), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
Irene (Annaleigh Ashford) and Steve (Kumail Nanjiani) in a still from the show. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu) HULU

Nanjiani served as an executive producer on the series (along with Gordon), which allowed him to have a hand in all aspects of production, from casting to picking the crew, directors and being a part of post-production. 

“Editing is probably my favorite part of the entire process,” he says, adding that he’s seen hundreds of versions of each episode. “I always like that level of involvement. I don’t know if I’m right, but at least the mistakes I will make will be my mistakes and not someone else’s mistakes, you know?”

Nanjiani, who also made waves last year with his role in the Marvel film “Eternals,” has his next acting gig lined up for the spring — he’s excited about it, although he can’t discuss it — and has a few scripts he wrote with Gordon in development at various studios.

“Short answer, I know what my next job is, but I’m trying to keep nimble and not plan too far ahead,” he says. “Stuff I want to do keeps changing all the time, so I want to be able to have a little bit of flexibility to go with what I wanna do, rather than being locked into something that I wanted to do a year ago and now I’m not so sure about,” he adds.

“Making anything great, it’s challenging; that’s a very narrow target to hit. But I want to at least take on jobs that have a chance of being truly great. So that’s my barometer: I want to do stuff that I have a chance of really loving.”

Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani Michael Buckner/WWD
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Hot Summer Bags

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kumail Nanjiani Leads Hulu Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad