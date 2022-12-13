×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Marni to Stage Show in Tokyo on Feb. 1

Business

CEO Libby Wadle on the Course J. Crew Is Charting

Fashion

Jacquemus RTW Spring 2023

LA3C Festival: Why Cuco Is Enjoying Touring Again and His Thoughts on Latest Release ‘Pendant’

The music artist's next single comes out on Dec. 30.

Cuco
Cuco Michael Buckner/Penske Media

Cuco shows his growth with his sophomore album, “Fantasy Gateway,” which he dropped this summer. It’s a new chapter for the 24-year-old music artist. For one, clean and sober, he’s been enjoying the road.

“I used to have a hard time being on tour,” he said. “Before, I was dealing with a lot of substance abuse. Tomorrow, I’m actually hitting nine months without alcohol. It’s been a year without hard substances, stuff like that.”

He’s playing shows again after a two-year break.

“It was the best time I had,” he went on. “I actually wished it wouldn’t end. And I was so scared of it being bad. Now I’m like, let’s get back to it because this is how I want to do it.”

Related Galleries

Cuco, in his Los Angeles Apparel hoodie and wide-legged G-Star denim, was getting ready to take the stage at the inaugural LA3C festival in Los Angeles on Saturday. LA3C was put on by Penske Media Corp., which owns WWD.

Cuco is a local, and grew up in Hawthorne, California.

“I’m more conscious about looking at the fans and the people around me,” he said of playing larger venues these days. “I try to make them feel like I’m there with them. With bigger shows, you’re further and further away from the people that are supporting you. I always just try to make it a point to acknowledge everybody and be present with them.”

A band kid in his youth, he’s a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and producer. He began playing music at the age of 8, gravitating toward guitar, then instruments like keys and drums. His big break came in 2018 with “Lo Que Siento,” a single that’s garnered nearly 257 million streams on Spotify alone. “Pendant” is his latest release, out since Friday.

“I started it two years ago, when my grandpa was still alive,” he said of the personal song, a tribute. “I feel like when he passed away, I had to finish it. Another guiding figure of mine recently passed away. It was my uncle. So, I think it made it even more relevant. The song is probably one of the best songs I’ve ever made.”

Cuco
Cuco Michael Buckner/Penske Media

Born Omar Banos in Inglewood to immigrant Mexican parents, Cuco has been blending Spanish and English lyrics with psychedelic and dream pop sounds. He released his first EP on Bandcamp, “Heavy Trip,” in early 2015. He then dropped a series of mixtapes and proceeded to sell out shows all on his own, before getting noticed by labels. It was in 2019 that he introduced his first album, “Para Mi,” after getting signed to Interscope Records earlier that year. He now counts more than a million followers on Instagram.

“The whole idea was ‘mainstream not mainstream,’” he said of “Fantasy Gateway,” made in Mexico with producers Manuel Lara and Andrés Rebellón. It’s his first time collaborating in this way. “My influences are very psychedelic. I’m working on a lot of experimental stuff, but I didn’t want to get too experimental. So, coming out with this project, I wanted to find a way to cater to my fan base. It goes into the pop world a bit. But I also have a lot of really wacky ideas. And I talk about everything that goes on in my head, with writing.”

When he’s not making music, he’s drawing, doing photography, video work and “building Legos,” he said with a smile. His latest creation is a spy drone from Star Wars’ “The Empire Strikes Back.” “Right now, I’m building Yoda’s hut.”

He’s also a climber. “That’s my main thing,” he said. “I want to go outdoor climbing more.”

Cuco’s next single, “First of the Year,” comes out on Dec. 30.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Hot Summer Bags

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cuco Talks Enjoying Touring Again, Next Release, Sobriety at LA3C

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad