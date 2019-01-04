Even more presenters have been added to the list for this year’s Golden Globes — including the darlings of the night, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Riding the wave of mania surrounding Cooper’s directorial debut “A Star Is Born,” The Hollywood Foreign Press Association included the two actors in a list released today of additional celebrities doling out statuettes when the big night happens on Jan. 6. They’ll join previously announced presenters Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan and hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg on stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The trio from the wildly popular film “The Favourite,” Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman, will also present at the awards show — along with Nicole Kidman, Emily Blunt, Steve Carell and Julianne Moore.

Danai Gurira from “Black Panther” will join her costars Jordan and Chadwick Boseman in presenting awards; plus, “Saturday Night Live” alums Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler will surely bring the hijinks with a two-person monologue when it’s their turn to present.

Both “A Star Is Born” and “The Favourite” could end the night with huge wins. The two films are contenders for five and four awards, respectively. “A Star Is Born” is nominated for best drama, best original song and best director — while Gaga and Cooper are up for best actress and best actor. “The Favourite” could take home best comedy and best screenplay. Stone and Weisz are going head to head in the best supporting actress category, as they’re both nominated.

