×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Chiara Ferragni Launches First Makeup Range Under Her Own Brand

Business

Public Lands Seeks to Carve Out Niche in Outdoor Space

Men's

Ann Demeulemeester Is the Special Guest of Upcoming Pitti Uomo

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair to Country Music

The "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer has a distinct style, centered around bell-bottoms.

Lainey Wilson appears on Jimmy Kimmel
Lainey Wilson appears on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Courtesy of Lainey Wilson

Country with a flair, or flare, depending upon the context — that’s how rising artist Lainey Wilson describes both her music and her fashion.

The 29-year-old Louisiana native has gotten quite a bit of buzz of late, not only for hitting the top of the charts with her single, “Things a Man Oughta Know,” but also her distinct retro style centered around flared bell-bottom pants. Earlier this week, both were on display when Wilson made her late-night debut on the “Jimmy Kimmel” show decked out in a fire engine red hand-beaded suit jacket and tie from Any Old Iron with custom Cat O’Nine bell-bottoms, Jeffrey Campbell platform shoes and Neil Lane jewelry.

“Everyone was so welcoming,” Wilson said from California where she was preparing for a show. “It was definitely one of the biggest moments of my life.”

Related Galleries

Wilson was born and raised in the tiny town of Baskin, La., population 300, and started writing songs about tequila and cigarettes when she was just nine years old. But it was a family trip to Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry that same year that convinced her to pursue a path in country music.

Even though she moved to Nashville right after graduating from high school, it took a decade before she finally hit it big. “August 1 was the 10-year mark of me being in Nashville,” she said. “Everyone said it was a 10-year town, and they were right.”

Although it wasn’t easy to stick it out for a decade, Wilson was determined. She lived in a camper for the first three years, writing songs and literally knocking on every door on the city’s Music Row. “Half of them wouldn’t open at all, but if they did, I asked for whatever advice they would give.”

Despite the rejection, she kept plugging away, keeping her hopes up that if she stayed in town and stayed true to who she was that eventually she’d break through. “If you have a Plan B, Plan A will never work out,” she said.

She put out independent albums in 2014 and 2018 that caught the attention of Sony Music, which signed her to a publishing deal. That was followed by a recording contract with BBR Music Group and the release of her first major label album. It was then that things started clicking. In 2020, she made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry debut, was named MusicRow’s Next Big Thing 2021, and was selected as one of the “Country Artists to Watch in 2021” by Strings & Spurs. She just wrapped up a stint on the Jason Alden tour and will head out with Dierks Bentley on his tour next year. “It’s all about paying your dues,” she said.

Even though she stayed upbeat by focusing on the “little things — little opportunities that at the moment felt big,” it was taking “Things a Man Oughta Know” to the top of the charts that really brought it home.

“Wow, we did it, we got here,” she said. “We did way too much celebrating, but we’re ready to do it again. Hopefully this is the beginning of a very long, fruitful career.”

The hit single is on her album, “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin,’” which was released in February. “We recorded the album in March of 2019, but we’re waiting for the perfect time to release it,” she said. Putting it out during the pandemic was intentional since it was time when “people needed music.”

The album features a lot of cuts that are personal to the singer, such as the title track which pretty much sums up the way she looks at life. “I feel strongly about saying what you think, saying what’s on your heart, but also thinking before you speak,” she said. “Sometimes it’s hard to be honest, but at the end of the day, it ain’t doing anybody any good to not be. Every song we put on the record we basically asked, ‘Is this song saying what I’m thinking?’ If it’s not, it didn’t make the list.”

Even so, it’s hard for her to call out her favorites. “Every song I write I feel is my child,” she said. “I take so much pride in my songwriting and actually consider myself more of a songwriter than an artist.” She recalls how now-superstar Luke Combs used to come to her camper — “My house on wheels,” she said with a laugh — to write with her.

But pushed to pick one standout on the album, she said “Things a Man Oughta Know,” is definitely her favorite to perform. When she first started singing it live, no one recognized it, but now, “20,000 people know every single word,” which is still hard for her to fathom.

Lainey Wilson appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Lainey Wilson backstage at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Courtesy of Lainey Wilson

As her music continues to make its mark, Wilson’s fashion is also helping her stand out among other country artists. She said she’s always been a fan of bell-bottoms and recalls a pair of leopard printed pants she had when she was six. “My mom had to tell me to take them off and wash them. I wanted to wear them every day,” she said.

Now her propensity for bell-bottoms has become her signature, and a reflection of her music. “I call it ‘bell-bottom country’ — country with a flair. What makes you special is your story, your look, your sound, the unique things that make you you.”

Wilson started working with stylists Juli & Jeri in Nashville for the first official record label shoot and they helped her create her style. “They knew what I already liked but elevated it and took it up a notch.”

They’ve also helped her select outfits that “make a statement when you walk into a room that you deserve to be there,” she said. But they never push her too far, ensuring she still feels comfortable in her own skin.

When she saw the red blazer from Any Old Iron, she knew immediately that she had to have it. “It fit like a glove and reminded me of Dolly’s 2019 Grammy’s red carpet look. It made me feel sassy and classy — it was a no brainer, I had to have it.”

Now that Wilson is moving into the big leagues, what’s her vision for the future? “My goal is to keep doing what I’m doing,” she said. “I believe people need to be themselves and be unapologetic, but I also want them to know they’re not alone. I want them to know we’re all in this together and I love them. I want them to look into my music and feel that love.”

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lainey Wilson Brings a Unique Flair

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad