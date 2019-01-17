PARIS — Laura Dern is particularly excited about a new cast member joining season two of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” out next spring.

“There is an actress in the new season who is pretty good, I have to say,” said Dern, speaking before the Valentino men’s show at the Grand Palais. “You should look out for her, I think she has promise. She’s definitely someone to watch in 2019.”

The name of this promising actress? “Meryl Streep,” deadpanned Dern, always up for teasing journalists.

It’s the second time the “Twin Peaks” star works with Streep, having just finished filming Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” to be released at the end of 2019, in which she plays Marmee March to Streep’s Aunt March. “It was a dream for me to work with her,” Dern enthused. The cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Jo, Florence Pugh as Amy, Eliza Scanlen as Beth, Emma Watson as Meg and Timothée Chalamet as Laurie.

As for “Big Little Lies,” in which Dern plays alongside Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz, what can we expect of her character Renata Klein in this second season? “She will evolve in her troubles,” confided the actress. “She will be just that more her.”

Playing such a complex character has been a revelation for Dern. “It’s amazing being inside someone so complicated. I love discovering a brokenness deep inside someone’s ego. As a mother, deep down from that place, she loves so fiercely — even though she does it in ways we wish she did not,” she said. Dern won the 2018 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series for her performance as Klein.

Dern was in town with her son, Ellery Harper, born from her union with musician Ben Harper, who is an aspiring model. “Pierpaolo (Piccioli) said he will be in the Valentino men’s summer show,” she said.