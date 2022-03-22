Lauren Wasser on Her History-making Fashion Month

Trailblazing model Lauren Wasser had quite the epic fashion month.

The “girl with the golden legs,” as she is known, was invited front row everywhere from the likes of Missoni, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga to Sacai, Dolce & Gabbana, Margiela and Off-White. She also opened and closed the Annakiki runway show, showing off her gold prosthetic legs in the closing look.

Wasser was a rising model when in 2012, she became infected with Toxic Shock Syndrome and had to have both her legs amputated (just the right leg was amputated initially but after several years of living with excruciating pain in her left, she made the choice to amputate the left as well in 2018). Since then, she has refocused her life’s work to becoming outspoken against TSS and advocating for education on feminine hygiene products, as well as reintroducing herself to the fashion industry. She is also currently at work on a documentary on her journey, and is currently training for the New York City Marathon in November.

“It was so cool to open and close Annakiki being able to show both sides of me,” Wasser says of the big moment. “Wearing pants and then showing the gold legs. Not seeing me in one way. Big shout out to Anna and the whole team, especially Sheila Single. It was just an all-around dope collaboration — from the models to the clothes, creating such an epic fashion moment.”

Annakiki, fall 2022 Aitor Rosás Suñé/WWD

Other standout moments for her include getting to attend the Balenciaga show, which she says was one of the best she’s ever seen.

“It was like if you were shaking a snow globe. The snow and the wind — it was just so beautiful and really hard to describe the feeling in the room. A storybook really,” she says. “But the biggest part is what this show meant for Demna. How he pulled it all together given the circumstances of his traumatic past and using his work to show his voice and perspective of everything happening in the world right now. The bags, the shoes, Bfrnd’s music was so perfect for the show. It will forever be an iconic show.”

Lauren Wasser at Balenciaga.

She also was thrilled by the Off-White show.

“What a show… paying tribute to the legend and icon Virgil Abloh. Being in a space and filled with so many people who loved and adored him. One of the models holding a “Question Everything” flag in big bold print reminding people to think and question, not just accepting everything for what it seems really resonated with me,” she says. “Reminding people to use their voice. His presence was definitely felt through the vibe, the looks, and all the love in that room. Rest in power, Virgil.”

Lauren Wasser at Off-White.

At the Vetements show, she got to meet two of her fashion icons, Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy — “absolute legends,” she calls them.

The show started and the tense music immediately set the tone. The models had fierce, aggressive energy. I was obsessed with the leather looks and the f–k off loafers. I want everything, honestly,” she says.