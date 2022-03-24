Lee Min-ho Helps ‘Pachinko’ Soar Off the Page

Lee Min-ho, one of Korea’s most famous screen actors, is about to win the hearts of audiences worldwide.

The swoony 34-year-old actor stars as one of the leads of “Pachinko” for Apple TV+, a high-budget series adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s 2017 epic novel. The story, set across Korea, Japan and America, spans over a century and follows four generations of a Korean immigrant family.

The series stars an international ensemble cast, including “Minari” Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung as the story’s main protagonist, Sunja. Min-ho stars as Hansu, a wealthy businessman who has an affair, and son born out of wedlock, with Sunja.

“I definitely resonated with my character, Hansu,” says Min-ho, speaking through a translator over Zoom last week; Min-ho was in Los Angeles for the show’s splashy premiere. “I could really put myself in his shoes because [Hansu] was living through very difficult times. And I think everyone has…something that’s difficult inside them. Hansu had to make certain decisions, do certain actions, and there are some words that he had to say in order to survive,” he adds. “So I could really resonate with him on that end.”

A still from “Pachinko.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

The production invited Min-ho, a bona fide star, to audition for the role of Hansu through a Korean production team. “That’s when I got the script for the first time. And I read the script and it was so breathtaking and powerful that I wanted to be part of this project for sure,” says the actor, adding that he was familiar with the bestselling book beforehand but didn’t read it until after he’d booked the part.

“When I do a project that has an original novel, I try not to rely too much on it because as an actor I have to be creative and make my own decisions in building that character,” he says.

Min-ho worked closely with the film’s creator and showrunner Soo Hugh and directors Kogonada and Justin Chon to bring the world of “Pachinko” to life.

“What I really liked about working with them was that they weren’t trying to be commercial in their approaches. So all the cuts and the sequences, I thought that they flowed well. And they would sometimes take the slow pace to really show the emotions and the authenticity of the show,” he says.

“The world changes quickly nowadays. People have so much information flooding into them. They take so much time trying to [take in] that information, that they take less time looking at themselves, looking at their own emotions,” he adds. “Our show gives audiences the opportunity to think about themselves and to think about the people around you and be true to your emotions. Personally speaking, that was the exact same thing that I took away from the show.”

After his brief trip Stateside, the actor was headed back to Korea, where he will next star in a Korean drama series, and a “digital movie using the metaverse.” Min-ho also recently appeared in Hugo Boss’ “Be Your Own Boss” campaign as an ambassador for the brand.

“A boss for me is my mom,” says Min-ho in a short video clip posted to his Instagram account, where he clocks over 28 million followers. “A boss is a person who shoulders the heaviest responsibilities, no matter the circumstances. Someone with the mental toughness to lead others and a compassionate personality.”

Minho, who was also recently named an ambassador for Fendi, connects the role of fashion in “Pachinko” — used to reflect a distinct place and time within the series — with using clothing as a storytelling tool off-screen.

“Acting and cooperating with a fashion brand are two very different things,” he says. “But brands, just like shows, have their own colors and charms, and we have to translate them into what fits into the world now. So that’s a fun opportunity for me.”

“It’s an honor for me to become an actor because I can experience both worlds at the same time.”