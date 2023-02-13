×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Mondays's Digital Daily: February 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Claire Thomson-Jonville Launches Silent Retreat

Fashion

Street Style at New York Fashion Week Fall 2023

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Share ‘Secrets’ in the Coach Front Row

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice swapped "secrets" and selfies in the Coach front row.

Ice Spice and Lil Nas X
Benito Skinner and Sarah Sherman
Davis Burleson
Tyler Mitchell
Zoey Deutch and Camila Mendes
View ALL 22 Photos

While the Coach show unfolded on the runway, Lil Nas X and Ice Spice were busy documenting the experience with a series of selfies — and whispers — while in their front row seats. So what were they gossiping about? 

“Secrets,” Ice Spice said after the show. The 23-year-old breakout rapper has been dominating the music scene as of late, which naturally means a tour through fashion week was due. She’s been at Dion Lee and now Coach, and was due to perform at LaQuan Smith’s after party late Monday evening. 

RELATED: WWD reviews Coach RTW Fall 2023

“I’m so excited, this is so fun. I didn’t expect all this chaos but it’s fun, I love it,” she said of her first fashion week.

Related Galleries

As for what she has planned for the LaQuan performance, she referenced her song “In Ha Mood” by replying, “I’m gonna be in my mood all night.”

The New York native — who promised that new music and new visuals are on the way — was part of a long line of VIP front row faces at Coach, including Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes and boyfriend Rudy Mancuso, Benito Skinner, “SNL”‘s Sarah Sherman, Kate Berlant, Raye, Lola Tung and Saint Levant.

Ice Spice’s favorite look from the show was the bags, specifically “the little banana bags and the little fish bag, that was so cute.”

As for her own style? “I would say I’m a girly girl, I love being in girly stuff, but I’m also really cozy, you know?”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Hot Summer Bags

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Sit Front Row at NYFW Coach Fashion Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad