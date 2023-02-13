Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Share ‘Secrets’ in the Coach Front Row

While the Coach show unfolded on the runway, Lil Nas X and Ice Spice were busy documenting the experience with a series of selfies — and whispers — while in their front row seats. So what were they gossiping about?

“Secrets,” Ice Spice said after the show. The 23-year-old breakout rapper has been dominating the music scene as of late, which naturally means a tour through fashion week was due. She’s been at Dion Lee and now Coach, and was due to perform at LaQuan Smith’s after party late Monday evening.

RELATED: WWD reviews Coach RTW Fall 2023

“I’m so excited, this is so fun. I didn’t expect all this chaos but it’s fun, I love it,” she said of her first fashion week.

As for what she has planned for the LaQuan performance, she referenced her song “In Ha Mood” by replying, “I’m gonna be in my mood all night.”

The New York native — who promised that new music and new visuals are on the way — was part of a long line of VIP front row faces at Coach, including Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes and boyfriend Rudy Mancuso, Benito Skinner, “SNL”‘s Sarah Sherman, Kate Berlant, Raye, Lola Tung and Saint Levant.

Ice Spice’s favorite look from the show was the bags, specifically “the little banana bags and the little fish bag, that was so cute.”

As for her own style? “I would say I’m a girly girl, I love being in girly stuff, but I’m also really cozy, you know?”