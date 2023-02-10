Lindsay Lohan Cheers on Siblings as They Walk Christian Siriano

Lindsay Lohan played the role of proud sister Wednesday evening at Christian Siriano’s runway show, where both of her siblings took to the runway.

Lohan caused a stir when she arrived, where she posed for photos with early Aughts star Julia Stiles and “Abbot Elementary” creator and actress Quinta Brunson, who wore a Siriano gown when she won a Golden Globe earlier this year. The unlikely trio did their photo due diligence before taking their seats in the front row, surrounded by pink and red roses on the runway.

The “Falling for Christmas” star declined to talk to the press, instead saving her energy for snapping content from the show. Both her sister Aliana and brother Dakota walked in the show, as big sister Lindsay (and mom Dina, in the second row) raised their phones to capture.

Christian Siriano’s show was technically off schedule for NYFW but it served as the kickoff for the coming week of fashion, and was the first major celebrity front row of the week. Will we see Ms. Lohan taking in any other shows? Remains to be seen.