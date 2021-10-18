×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

British Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi Wins Top Prize at Hyères Fashion Festival

Fashion

Samuel Gui Yang Wins Hu Fashion Forward Prize

Fashion

Are Fendi and Skims Plotting a Collaboration?

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom Browne and Naomi Osaka

Having spoken about her struggles with depression, Vonn spoke of the benefits of the widening public discussion about mental health.

Lindsey Vonn wearing her new HEAD
Lindsey Vonn wearing her new HEAD Sportswear designs. Courtesy of HEAD Sportswear

Entrepreneurship has become a competitive sport in itself for elite athletes, and Lindsey Vonn is no exception in chasing that pursuit.

With one Olympic gold medal and 82 World Cup wins, she is no longer vying for athletic glory, but Vonn is bullish about business. The Under Armour-sponsored athlete, who became the first global ambassador for Under Armour’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-approved Project Rock in 2019, is continuing to explore the venture capital world and is also debuting her collaborative European-made “Legacy” skiwear collection with Head Sportswear Stateside.

In an interview with WWD, Vonn discussed her design ethos, public support of tennis star Naomi Osaka, dealings with Thom Browne and longings for home.

For her collection with head, Vonn said she was inspired by a ’70s vibe, which can be seen in the oversize jackets, stretchy and contouring bell bottom-type pants and cashmere mix sweaters. Partial to classic pieces, she raved about some of the standout looks from the ’60s and ’70s. “I’m not into fads. I want pieces to last and be versatile across age groups and to last.”

Related Galleries

Gucci, Thom Browne and Ralph Lauren are a few of Vonn’s favorite labels. In March, the Olympian skied in a 10-minute video showing off looks from Browne’s fall 2021 collection, hitting the slopes in a tuxedo and gold lamé puffer gown. “I just love his approach and he loves the Olympics. We’re very in sync with a lot of things. His suits are so classic and he adds a modern flair to it, which is kind of similar to what I do. There are timeless pieces but we add a little bit of flair with the colors,” she said.

Browne definitely approaches fashion in a different way, especially with his fashion shows, which are “more of an incredible work of art,” Vonn said, marveling at how he can take something as simple as a suit and make it incredible.

Having never personally studied design, Vonn said, “I’m pretty much like Thom Browne. I’m not much for sketching. But I know what I like and what I think looks good. I’m no Ralph Lauren. But I know from a skiing perspective, for example, what I love wearing, what looks good and I try to combine my knowledge with that of the design team and come up with something amazing.”

Her investments include the ski goggle company Yniq through which she has a signature line. A limited run sold out within three hours on Shopify, she said. She is also edging into the venture capitalist space more, serving as an advising board member to a few funds. She is a brand ambassador for Beyond Meat and the recovery technology company Hyperice. “I’m fortunate to have so many opportunities and I love working hard. I love at this stage in my career [to be] finding new adventures and challenges,” she said.

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn Courtesy of HEAD Sportswear

“I’m just me. I’m very authentic to who I am. I’ve never been shy about my opinion. I’m never one to say that I know everything but I have certain beliefs in certain things that I’m vocal about. I work with companies that believe in me as a person just as much as they believe in me as a brand,” said Vonn, adding that most of her sponsorships and partnerships have been for many years.

With the fall collegiate sports season in full swing, Vonn agrees with the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s decision to allow student-athletes to monetize their names and likenesses. “A lot of college athletes give up so much to be college athletes. They never make it pro, they never make any money from it and then they have to transition into something else after college,” she said. “This gives the athletes the opportunity to make money, when they really need to. So many people are profiting off of college sports. And the athletes never have been.”

As for whether social media has made individual athletes as powerful as teams, Vonn said, “It depends on the individual and on the team. You’re seeing a lot of athletes speak up more and their voices are being heard more. That’s all very positive. Just because we’re athletes doesn’t mean we don’t have an opinion or that we don’t have something to say. When used in the right way, social media can be a very positive platform to spread your message and to get your voice heard.” (She has racked up 4.6 million followers across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and an additional 10,000 on TikTok.)

Having publicly supported Osaka’s decision to speak openly about her mental health issues, Vonn first discussed her own struggles with depression in 2012. Referring to the widened public discussion about mental health, she said, “It’s becoming more normal. It’s great that this is the direction that we are going in. I spoke about mental health in 2012. At that time, it was not talked about. It was very foreign to everyone and it was a big thing. [Cleveland Cavaliers forward] Kevin Love’s been talking about it for a long time, as has [the most decorated Olympian of all-time, swimmer] Michael Phelps.”

“Not a lot of people understood why athletes would have mental health issues. Now it’s becoming clear why and that it is a problem,” she said. “Just having that awareness helps a lot and it also helps a lot of people to vocalize their problems [and] their issues. And we can all help each other. That’s the biggest thing with all of this. We can support each other and be open about what’s going on in our lives, and not feel ashamed or embarrassed, which is what I felt for the longest time.”

Focused on her career, Vonn said she is fortunate to have so many opportunities and loves to work hard. At this stage, the 37-year-old is rebelling in finding new challenges and new adventures.

And yet, excited as Vonn is to be doing what she’s doing, she has been running around a lot over the last few months. She said, “I wish I had a little more time at home. I love being at home with my dogs in Utah, but I’m never someone who sits still for too long. For the most  part, I’m doing exactly what I want to do and I am exactly where I want to be.”

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad