×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend February 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Simone Rocha RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Fashion Frenzy: Finding Feminine Energy in the Latest Couture

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Little's debut novel "Rosewater" is the first book to be picked up by singer-songwriter John Legend’s publishing company Get Lifted.

Liv Little Chantelle Nash
Liv Little, the author of "Rosewater." Chantelle Nash

Liv Little has been decompressing in sunny Jamaica since New Year’s Day before she comes back to the U.K. to start prepping for her debut book “Rosewater,” due out in April.

Her trip is a bittersweet one, but it has emphasized all the love in her life and it’s the central theme of her novel.

“I came to Jamaica to scatter my dad’s ashes because he died last year and 10 of my closest friends came out, who didn’t all know each other and we just had the most beautiful time. I just feel really surrounded by love and really fortunate,” says Little on a WhatsApp video call from Blue Mountain, one of Jamaica’s longest mountain ranges.

Related Galleries

Liv Little father
Liv Little with her father. Courtesy of Liv Little

“Losing my stepdad almost six years ago and now losing my dad after caring for him, going through multiple mental health crises and falling in love, there’s a lot of beautiful transformational moments in that, but all of those inform who you are and how you show up in the world,” she says of finding the silver linings in life.

Little is the founder of gal-dem, a magazine that she started in 2015 at university, out of frustration and as a response to the lack of voices from women of color and nonbinary people of color.

Her little bedroom project quickly attracted traction, turning her into a businesswoman that was the brand’s front-facing figure and the boss behind the scenes.

By 2019, gal-dem had already collaborated with the Victoria & Albert museum, Little and her team had guest edited The Guardian’s Weekend magazine and released a 14-essay anthology, “I Will Not Be Erased: Our Stories About Growing Up as People of Color.” 

In April of that same year, as Little was about to reveal that she would be stepping down from the magazine, her father was diagnosed with motor neuron disease. 

Little’s next phase of life was abruptly interrupted as she moved out of London into the suburbs. She had started a master’s course in Black British writing at Goldsmiths University, but she didn’t get to complete it because of her father’s sickness. 

“I’ve always been a super creative person and I wanted to write and to tell stories in different formats. It was just super inspirational,” she says of the short-lived experience that led her to start writing her novel.

“I was writing whilst my dad was really sick and it was a really enjoyable, beautiful, creative space that I enjoyed tapping into and needed at that time,” she explains.

“Rosewater” is a queer love story set in south London, where Little grew up, following the protagonist Elsie as she journeys through friendships, relationships and finding her feet.

Little says the novel is inspired by the people and places that mean a lot to her.

“It’s a place that I grew up with that sparks a lot of conversations and questions. I wanted to look at the different ways in which we show up for love based on who we are and how we move through the world and how choosing to love isn’t necessarily the easiest choice for everyone,” Little explains, adding that there are moments in the book that will leave the reader frustrated because “it’s so obvious, but it’s not so straightforward because life gets in the way.”

Liv Little rosewater
Liv Little’s debut novel “Rosewater.” Courtesy of Liv Little

“Rosewater” is the first book to be picked up by singer-songwriter John Legend’s publishing company Get Lifted. 

“I feel like all the years of doing the work that I’ve done has meant that my book has really landed in the hands of the people that I want it to. It’s a dream come true and it’s just starting to feel real,” she says.

As the novel got the greenlight, Little shared her first draft with her younger sister, who was 15 years old at the time.

“She’s so smart and my go-to person to debrief on anything because she’s an avid reader, amazing writer and way smarter than I am,” Little says.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Liv Little’s Big Little World

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Liv Little’s Big Little World

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Liv Little’s Big Little World

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Liv Little’s Big Little World

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Liv Little’s Big Little World

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Liv Little’s Big Little World

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Liv Little’s Big Little World

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Liv Little’s Big Little World

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Liv Little’s Big Little World

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Liv Little’s Big Little World

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Liv Little’s Big Little World

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Liv Little’s Big Little World

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Liv Little’s Big Little World

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Liv Little’s Big Little World

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Liv Little’s Big Little World

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Liv Little’s Big Little World

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Hot Summer Bags

Liv Little’s Big Little World

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Liv Little’s Big Little World

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Liv Little’s Big Little World

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Liv Little’s Big Little World

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad