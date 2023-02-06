×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: February 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Vitamin Shoppe Rolling Out Franchises

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriela Hearst, Chloé CEO Detail Progress on Their Long-term ‘Mission’

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Music's biggest night was held at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Harry Styles
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmikat
Doja Cat
View ALL 69 Photos

“I’m ready for Mr. Harry Styles,” exclaimed TikTok influencer McKenzi Brooke. “I think we all are.”

Styles — who took home the coveted Album of The Year (and Best Pop Vocal Album) award — was one of the night’s many performers. Changing throughout the evening, he first stepped out in a Swarovski crystal-embellished EgonLab catsuit before changing into custom Gucci — a silver sequin-embroidered T-shirt with sequin-fringed trousers for his performance, then a ivory wool jacket with camel wool trousers.

“I love him,” Brooke went on, letting out a deep sigh.

Related Galleries

It was the 19-year-old’s first Grammys. She was tapped by the Recording Academy to blast content to her more than 16 million followers — one of the social media stars joining the music stars on the carpet. She wore a sparkly black lace dress by Sherri Hill for the occasion, paired with a cowboy hat and boots. “I’m a southern girl at heart.”

“You can’t go wrong with black,” said Ella Mai, who works with stylist Dianne Garcia Yohannes, of her pick — a velvet Monsoori gown (and Tiffany & Co. jewels). The English singer-songwriter is no stranger to the Grammys. In 2019, she won Best R&B Song for “Boo’d Up”; now, she was nominated for “Keeps on Fallin,'” a collaboration with Babyface. What was she looking forward to most this second time around? The hip-hop tribute, she said.

“Hip-hop is everything — how progressive it’s been, how many rules it’s changed and just how powerful it is,” she continued. LL Cool J, Missy Elliott, Run-DMC, Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, Public Enemy, Nelly and more joined forces onstage at the ceremony in celebration of the genre’s 50 years of history.

“I’m happy that I can be a part of it,” Nelly said in his blue Giorgio Armani suit. The rapper brought the crowd to its feet with his 2002 hit “Hot in Herre.” “The fact that I even get the chance to grace the stage with so many people is amazing. I’m just trying to fall in line with the greats.”

One such person — an early pioneer — was Grandmaster Flash. “I’m like a proud dad,” he said as he was getting ready to entertain the crowd.

The ultimate concert, the award ceremony was packed with back-to-back performances and over-the-top fashions. Anything goes was the mood on the carpet, from the outrageous (Shania Twain in Harris Reed) to the theatrical (Sam Smith in Valentino) and dashing (Steve Lacy in Saint Laurent). The biggest head-turners this year were Cardi B, donning a sculptural electric blue design by Gaurav Gupta, and Lizzo, in a voluminous, hot red Dolce & Gabbana cape adorned with appliqué flowers.

“Oh my God,” said 18-year-old Gayle, eyeing Lizzo — winner of Record of the Year for “About Damn Time.” The newcomer was nominated for Song of the Year for her chart-topping debut single “ABCDEFU.” “I’m sorry. I can’t even speak. The queen. S–t. That’s queen s0-t. F–king iconic.”

The 65th annual Grammy Winners:

(Beyoncé made history with the most Grammy wins when she was awarded her 32nd award.)

Album of the Year
“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles 

Record of the Year
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo 

Song of the Year
“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist
Samara Joy

Best Pop Solo Performance
“Easy on Me,” Adele 

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance
“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Higher,” Michael Bublé 

Best Pop Vocal Album
“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles 

Best Dance/Electric Recording
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé 

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
“Renaissance,” Beyoncé 

Best Rap Album
“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar 

Best Rap Performance
“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar 

Best Latin Pop Album
“Pasieros,” Rubén Blades and Boca Livre 

Best Musica Urbana Album
“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

Best Alternative Music Album
“Wet Leg,” Wet Leg 

Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Plastic Off the Sofa,” Beyoncé 

Best R&B Song
“Cuff It,” Beyoncé 

Best R&B Album
“Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper 

Best Country Solo Performance
“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson 

Best Country Duo or Group Performance
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 

Best Country Album
“A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson

Best Rock Performance
“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

Best Rock Album
“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne

Best Comedy Album
“The Closer,” Dave Chappelle 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Hot Summer Bags

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad