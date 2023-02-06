Live From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

“I’m ready for Mr. Harry Styles,” exclaimed TikTok influencer McKenzi Brooke. “I think we all are.”

Styles — who took home the coveted Album of The Year (and Best Pop Vocal Album) award — was one of the night’s many performers. Changing throughout the evening, he first stepped out in a Swarovski crystal-embellished EgonLab catsuit before changing into custom Gucci — a silver sequin-embroidered T-shirt with sequin-fringed trousers for his performance, then a ivory wool jacket with camel wool trousers.

“I love him,” Brooke went on, letting out a deep sigh.

It was the 19-year-old’s first Grammys. She was tapped by the Recording Academy to blast content to her more than 16 million followers — one of the social media stars joining the music stars on the carpet. She wore a sparkly black lace dress by Sherri Hill for the occasion, paired with a cowboy hat and boots. “I’m a southern girl at heart.”

“You can’t go wrong with black,” said Ella Mai, who works with stylist Dianne Garcia Yohannes, of her pick — a velvet Monsoori gown (and Tiffany & Co. jewels). The English singer-songwriter is no stranger to the Grammys. In 2019, she won Best R&B Song for “Boo’d Up”; now, she was nominated for “Keeps on Fallin,'” a collaboration with Babyface. What was she looking forward to most this second time around? The hip-hop tribute, she said.

“Hip-hop is everything — how progressive it’s been, how many rules it’s changed and just how powerful it is,” she continued. LL Cool J, Missy Elliott, Run-DMC, Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, Public Enemy, Nelly and more joined forces onstage at the ceremony in celebration of the genre’s 50 years of history.

“I’m happy that I can be a part of it,” Nelly said in his blue Giorgio Armani suit. The rapper brought the crowd to its feet with his 2002 hit “Hot in Herre.” “The fact that I even get the chance to grace the stage with so many people is amazing. I’m just trying to fall in line with the greats.”

One such person — an early pioneer — was Grandmaster Flash. “I’m like a proud dad,” he said as he was getting ready to entertain the crowd.

The ultimate concert, the award ceremony was packed with back-to-back performances and over-the-top fashions. Anything goes was the mood on the carpet, from the outrageous (Shania Twain in Harris Reed) to the theatrical (Sam Smith in Valentino) and dashing (Steve Lacy in Saint Laurent). The biggest head-turners this year were Cardi B, donning a sculptural electric blue design by Gaurav Gupta, and Lizzo, in a voluminous, hot red Dolce & Gabbana cape adorned with appliqué flowers.

“Oh my God,” said 18-year-old Gayle, eyeing Lizzo — winner of Record of the Year for “About Damn Time.” The newcomer was nominated for Song of the Year for her chart-topping debut single “ABCDEFU.” “I’m sorry. I can’t even speak. The queen. S–t. That’s queen s0-t. F–king iconic.”

The 65th annual Grammy Winners:

(Beyoncé made history with the most Grammy wins when she was awarded her 32nd award.)

Album of the Year

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Record of the Year

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

Song of the Year

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Samara Joy

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy on Me,” Adele

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Higher,” Michael Bublé

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electric Recording

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

Best Rap Album

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Performance

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Latin Pop Album

“Pasieros,” Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

Best Musica Urbana Album

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

Best Alternative Music Album

“Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Plastic Off the Sofa,” Beyoncé

Best R&B Song

“Cuff It,” Beyoncé

Best R&B Album

“Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper

Best Country Solo Performance

“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo or Group Performance

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Best Country Album

“A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson

Best Rock Performance

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

Best Rock Album

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne

Best Comedy Album

“The Closer,” Dave Chappelle