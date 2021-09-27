×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 27, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Donatella Versace, Kim Jones on Why Swapping Brands Is Brave

Eye

Academy Museum Opens in L.A. With Glamour and Gaga

Fashion

Charles de Vilmorin Brings Twisted Fantasy to Rochas

Longtime Style Director and FIT Professor Lynda Johnson Dies at 65

Johnson worked at Fairchild Publications for nearly 27 years and at F.I.T. for 34 years.

Former Children’s Business style director and longtime Fashion Institute of Technology faculty member Lynda Johnson died Saturday at the age of 65.

Johnson died of pneumonia at Mount Sinai Morningside, according to her husband Alonzo Wright. A celebration of her life is expected to be held next year. Known for being without any pretenses whatsoever, Johnson was not one to put people out of their way, wanting everyone to get their just desserts and believing in sacrifice of self before someone else, Wright said.

In 1978, two years after graduating from FIT, Johnson joined what was then Fairchild Publications as fashion editor of Sportstyle magazine. After working in that role for seven years, she became style director for Sportstyle and Children’s Business, which had just started. Johnson specialized in the fashion side, covering trends and leading fashion shoots. After nearly 27 years at Fairchild, Johnson left in the fall of 2005, when Children’s Business was shuttered.

Related Galleries

In 2009, she started Style Source Media with her business partner Tracy Mitchell-Brown, the former executive editor at Children’s Business, to create www.kidstyle source.com. Having first met Johnson after joining Fairchild in 1986, she said, “Linda was an easy one to work with, because she was so passionate about what she did. She was so committed — everything had to be just right with fashion shoots. She was such a teacher as well. We had so many of her FIT students in to help and they picked up her enthusiasm. They learned and I learned from her.”

Johnson rallied Mitchell-Brown to create their online venture, an information site for the children’s industry, which Johnson felt was needed and that she kept up with after Mitchell-Brown relocated to Atlanta in 2016. Johnson also worked as a freelance stylist for for fashion shoots for children’s manufacturers and magazines. “At all the trade shows, everyone would be so touched to see her because she was a rallying force around the new companies and the new designers,” Michell-Brian said, adding that she knew generations of business owners due to her tenure.

Johnson first started teaching at FIT in 1987 and worked in a multitude of disciplines. She was an assistant professor, teaching advertising and communications, magazine journalism, journalism, fashion journalism and publicity workshop. She also held educational seminars about the fashion and communications industry for high school and college students from across the country.

Johnson also cofounded and was the chairperson for the Go On Girl! Book Club in 1991. The organization is the largest African American literary book club in the U.S. with 40 chapters and more than 400 members in 14 states. Members read and honor authors of the African diaspora.

Johnson was proud of being a cofounder of the group with other Fairchild alumni, Monique Greenwood and Tracy Mitchell-Brown. The club reads only Black authors from primarily Black publishers, and developed such a standing that publishers seek them out when their clients have new books and they are seeking coverage and sales, Wright said. “What started as a simple thing between three friends reading a book blew up to this,” he said.

The book club founders also co-authored a book published by Hyperion about starting and sustaining book clubs. Greenwood recalled on Monday plucking Johnson from SportStyle to be the fashion editor of the then start-up Children’s Business where Mitchell-Brown was then managing editor. “As three Black women starting from scratch and really creating a viable publication, I think Lynda was incredibly proud of that. And she loved working with the children. It was more than picking out great clothes, having her eye on trends and putting together forecasts and fashion shoots. She was wonderful with the kid models. She would get down on the floor to get the shot she needed and play with them. She put her heart in everything that she did,” Greenwood said.

Former Los Angeles-based DNR editor Howard Ruben was a colleague of Johnson’s in the ’80s. They later reconnected when he started a public relations agency and often connected at trade shows including through one of his clients, the Children’s Trade Show, he said Monday. “She was such a big supporter of the industry and always had time and interest in that client, and any other relevant brands we represented. But, more than any of that, Lynda was a nice, whip-smart and warm human being,” he said.

Accomplished in so many degrees, Johnson would have liked to have been remembered for being kind and fashionable with a sense of style that was so unique to herself, Wright said.

The pair had lived together for 13 years before being married for 11 more years. Wright first met Johnson in a bar, and offered to buy her a drink. When she replied that she already had one, he suggested that she have another. The night that they had met was the first time that she had gone out socially after grieving the deaths of her mother and her first husband within a short period of time.

Born and raised in Syracuse, at the age of 16, Johnson went to Atlanta for a brief spell before moving to New York City, where she remained for decades. Upbeat, smiling, optimistic and “always striving for better for others, as well as for herself,” her husband said. As much as she loved covering fashion and breaking trends, Johnson took great pride in seeing some of the child models she once worked with go on to succeed in acting and other fields, like Milla Jovovich. “She relished seeing other people succeed. A lot of her students went on to become editors,” Wright said. “Everybody held her in high regard. Past students would ask for advice, recommendations, consult because she was a world of knowledge.”

Recalling trips to trade fair Pitti Bimbo in Italy, he said, “She was a rock star. She would walk through this convention center and everybody knew Linda was there. She was so humble. Some people would puff themselves up about that. It was never about her.”

Fairly allergic to insect bites, after “mauled by mosquitoes” during one trip there, “the whole place knew and was looking out for Linda, [asking] ‘Does she need water? Does she need food? Does she need this or that?’ You know people were there to work, sell their merchandise and keep moving.” he said. “And it was all about her. That’s the magnitude of how she touched people.”

Widely known as Johnson was, she was very private and humble, Mitchell-Brown said. “She would be shocked to know that so many people had so many wonderful things to say about her.” Her legacy is the number of people that she touched through her role as a teacher at F.I.T. and commitment in creating the Go On Girl! Book Club into a national organization never waned, he continued.

In addition to her husband, Johnson is survived by her siblings Sandra Garrett, Charles Johnson, Mechele Wilder, Eddie Green and Sarah DeLee.

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Longtime Style Director, F.I.T. Professor Lynda

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad