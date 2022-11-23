×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

Beauty

Sephora Names New CEO: Guillaume Motte

Fashion

Alessandro Michele Is Exiting Gucci, Sources Say

Accessories

Why Own a Diamond Ring When You Can Rent One?

Meet the Star of Broadway’s Buzziest New Show ‘& Juliet’

Lorna Courtney stars in the Broadway hit, which wonders what would've happened had Juliet not died in the Shakespeare classic.

Lorna Courtney, who stars as Juliet in "& Juliet" on Broadway
Lorna Courtney, who stars as Juliet in "& Juliet" on Broadway. Stephanie Diani

It’s the morning after her Broadway show opened and Lorna Courtney is still reeling.

“I was over the moon,” she swoons. “During the party I heard some of the reviews as they came out and I saw headlines, little snippets, and it made me feel so happy. My heart was overjoyed.”

With good reason: “& Juliet,” which transferred to Broadway after a successful Toronto run, has earned rave reviews across the board and is one of the fall season’s most talked-about new shows. The story explores what might have happened had Juliet not died in the Shakespeare classic — told with a pop girl spin through the hits of famed songwriter Max Martin.

“So many people have come up to me, parents of little girls, little girls themselves, women, people who are nonbinary or who are in LGBTQ+ relationships and see themselves represented in the show — they are all impacted and uplifted positively by the show,” Courtney says. “In the show, they feel seen, they feel heard, they feel connected. They feel the love and warmth because what we’re showing on stage is real. It’s real, and that transfers.”

Courtney is at her family’s home in South Ozone Park in Jamaica, Queens, where she lives and grew up. She knew she loved to sing from an early age, through her place in a gospel choir in Harlem called Gospel for Teens, and honed those skills at the famed LaGuardia high school, where she studied opera. From there, she majored in musical theater at the University of Michigan.

“& Juliet” came to her about a year ago, when she received an audition. 

“I was immediately overwhelmed with emotion to have a character embody love, respect for themselves and others, female empowerment, and so much more,” she says. “I thought to myself, ‘wow. To be able to get this opportunity to play this part is once in a lifetime.’ My best friend and her mom read the script with me and she said, ‘Lorna, you have to get this part.’ I felt the pressure!”

Starring on Broadway is obviously the dream for any theater performer, but holds special meaning for the native New Yorker.

“Growing up I couldn’t afford to see many Broadway shows, so I didn’t think that I would one day be in one,” she says. “The shows that I did see, I saw through my school or after-school program, and they were amazing. The performers danced their hearts out, sung their hearts out and really reached and touched me. I remember thinking, ‘I want to do that one day.’ To be able to be a performer and sing and dance and make people happy, make people move in their seats for a living? Oh, that’s incredible.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

