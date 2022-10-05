×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

After One Year Online, Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its Physical Format: Hits and Misses

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Louboutin Adds Kids, Pet Lines

Attending the Louis Vuitton Show With the Haim Sisters

The Haim sisters get ready for the Louis Vuitton show with lots of coffee and Chaka Khan.

The Haim Sisters share photo diary
The Haim Sisters attend the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

The Haim sisters — Este, Danielle and Alana — have become Louis Vuitton girls over the past year or so, as the family’s turn in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” meant awards season and red carpets like never before. The trio wore Louis Vuitton to the Oscars, the BAFTAs and more, and on Tuesday they were in Paris to take in Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest collection for the brand.

Below, they share photos and memories from the experience. 

Alana Haim gets glam done ahead of the Louis Vuitton show.
The resort looks worn by the Haim sisters for the Louis Vuitton show.
Este Haim
The Haim sisters share their photo diary from the PFW Louis Vuitton show.
The Haim sisters share their photo diary from the Paris Fashion Week Louis Vuitton show.
Alana Haim
Danielle Haim
The Haim sisters share their photo diary from the Paris Fashion Week Louis Vuitton show.
The Haim sisters attend the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

Describe your looks for the show.

Related Galleries

“Our resort looks made us feel strong and confident walking into the show.”

What is your typical getting ready process like?

“A lot of coffee and a lot of Chaka Khan.”

What excites you the most about going to the Louis Vuitton show?

“We’re such big fans of Nicolas Ghesquière and are always so excited to see what he’s going to send down the runway.”

What do you always do when you are in Paris? 

“We always walk from morning to night to take in this amazing city.”

What were some of your highlights from the show?

“The environment was incredible. We loved all of the boots, the oversize bags, the dress silhouettes and every piece of outerwear. Nicolas is the master.”

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Hot Summer Bags

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

The Haim Sisters Attend the Louis

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad