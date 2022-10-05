Attending the Louis Vuitton Show With the Haim Sisters

The Haim sisters — Este, Danielle and Alana — have become Louis Vuitton girls over the past year or so, as the family’s turn in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” meant awards season and red carpets like never before. The trio wore Louis Vuitton to the Oscars, the BAFTAs and more, and on Tuesday they were in Paris to take in Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest collection for the brand.

Below, they share photos and memories from the experience.

Describe your looks for the show.

“Our resort looks made us feel strong and confident walking into the show.”

What is your typical getting ready process like?

“A lot of coffee and a lot of Chaka Khan.”

What excites you the most about going to the Louis Vuitton show?

“We’re such big fans of Nicolas Ghesquière and are always so excited to see what he’s going to send down the runway.”

What do you always do when you are in Paris?

“We always walk from morning to night to take in this amazing city.”

What were some of your highlights from the show?

“The environment was incredible. We loved all of the boots, the oversize bags, the dress silhouettes and every piece of outerwear. Nicolas is the master.”