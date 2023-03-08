Getting Ready for Louis Vuitton With Oscar Nominee Kerry Condon

Kerry Condon is having quite the week of firsts. This weekend she’ll attend the Academy Awards, where she’s up for her first Oscar for her performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” and a few days ago she took in her first-ever fashion show, at Louis Vuitton in Paris. To mark the fashion occasion, the Irish actress welcomed WWD to her hotel room ahead of showtime for a behind-the-scenes look at her getting-ready process, and she chatted about the experience, below.

WWD: What was attending the show like?

Kerry Condon: This was my first time at a fashion show. I was surprised at how many people were employed, the amount of crew and organization it took to make the show come to fruition. It was really enjoyable for me to be able to be a part of something and actually get to sit back and enjoy it as opposed to working on it.

What was your favorite look?

Any of the coats. I loved almost everything, the looks were so wearable and made me feel like I needed to go shopping!

How have you approached red carpet dressing this awards season?

On the red carpet, it’s important for me to be able to walk and not worry about any mishaps, so I definitely take that into consideration while trying to achieve looks that are timeless and elegant.

How do you describe your own style?

My own style is very basic and practical. I hate having lots of things, so I have one pair of black flat shoes, one pair of ankle boots…..as long as it makes my packing easier. Everything is pretty basic, but I’m big into my fabrics, so I’d rather buy something expensive that will feel amazing and last forever. I also love my Aran sweaters and claddagh ring; my things from Ireland, from home.