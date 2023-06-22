Attending the Louis Vuitton Show With J Balvin

There was no shortage of celebrity power at the Louis Vuitton menswear show earlier this week, which marked Pharrell Williams’ debut as creative director — in fact, some have said the event surpassed the Met Gala in terms of stars. Guests included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, LeBron and Savannah James, Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto, Lewis Hamilton, Tyler, the Creator, Lenny Kravitz, Naomi Campbell, Megan Thee Stallion, J Balvin, Annita, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith, John Boyega, Coi Leray, Nigo, Russell Westbrook and Kelly Rowland, just to name a few.

For J Balvin and his longtime partner, Argentine model Valentina Ferrer, it was a “parents’ night out,” as he put it, to take in the new collection in Paris. Balvin naturally wore “LV head to toe” as did Ferrer for the occasion, which also served as a reunion with “my boy” Sebastian Yatra, the Colombian singer, as well as “mis migos Anitta y Maluma,” or his “latino gang.”

Balvin is no stranger to fashion, having sat front row at shows like Willy Chavaria, Moschino, Givenchy, Dior, Prada and more. In 2022 he collaborated with Miller Lite on a line called “BodegaWear,” and has also worked with Nike and Guess.

Balvin also attended the showing of the late Virgil Abloh’s last collection for the brand in January 2022. He also wore Louis Vuitton to attend the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, choosing a white double breasted suit with wide leg pants for the occasion.