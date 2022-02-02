Madelaine Petsch’s Paris Couture Week Diary

Madelaine Petsch headed to Paris last week for her first proper visit, taking in the couture shows from Fendi, Dior and Elie Saab. Below, the “Riverdale” actress writes in with her highlights and shares a behind-the-scenes photo diary of getting ready for the Fendi show.

How was the show?

“The Fendi show was breathtaking. It truly immersed me in the story and vision so seamlessly and had me waiting in anticipation for each look.”

What was your favorite look?

“This beautiful black shiny minidress with a huge train on the back, shiny black belt and embellished tights. It was so chic yet youthful.”

What did you wear to the show?

“I wore a long-sleeved turtleneck minidress in a neutral pallet of cream, warm browns and black with some brown knee-high boots and a mini wrist bag to complete the look.”

What do you like about Fendi?

“Well, I’m such a huge fan of Kim Jones and I personally love Fendi because every time I put it on I feel powerful. But more so than that, it’s incredibly versatile. There’s Fendi for every occasion.”

What have you been up to since arriving in Paris?

“This is my first trip longer than a day to Paris, so in between shows I’ve been trying to immerse myself in the city to the best of my ability! I went to the catacombs, vintage shopping, the Musée d’Orsay and on a serious mission for vegan croissants.”

What’s the best thing you’ve eaten?

“Every morning I’ve been having the mango at my hotel; something about the lime zest and the mango here is out of control, I’ll genuinely miss it. Also, vegan croissants, always.”

What’s your best Parisian fashion memory?

“This was my first fashion trip to Paris AND my first shows with all three of the houses, so the entire week was incredibly memorable for me. Every show was so special. I started the week off on a high note with Dior. They had gorgeous embellishments and embroidery galore that was timeless and incredibly exciting to experience. Then, the beautiful Elie Saab show was so vibrant and filled with spring colors. It was fun and playful with striking silhouettes. The week went out with a bang in the form of the Fendi show. The entire show was such an experience, not to mention the attention to detail, the shoes (!!), and how unique the vision was. It was a true honor to attend all three shows and see each house’s unique visions come to life.”

A photo from Madelaine Petsch from behind the scenes of the Fendi couture show.

Pre-show glam. Courtesy

Madelaine Petsch behind the scenes of the Fendi couture show.

Madelaine Petsch ahead of the Fendi couture show. Courtesy