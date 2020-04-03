LONDON — Margherita Missoni is the latest creative to join Sotheby’s Contemporary Curated program, following the likes of Kim Jones, Victoria Beckham, Dover Street Market, A$AP Rocky and Oprah Winfrey.

But given the current circumstances, Missoni found herself selecting artworks via FaceTime and Zoom.

“It was a lovely surprise to be asked by Sotheby’s to work on this season’s Contemporary Curated. I have a deep love for art, its ability to empower and connect one another,” said Missoni, adding that she wanted to put together a colorful, feel-good collection that could provide a certain dose of escapism for art lovers.

“It goes without saying that art has the power to provide an escape from the every day, and today more than ever does this ring true. So, I guess if there was one thing I wanted to communicate through these works, it would be a message of inspiration. When I first saw these works, they sparked my imagination and [I felt that they] speak to the times we live in.”

Her curation includes pieces by the likes of Damien Hirst, Yayoi Kusama, Yoshitomo Nara, George Kondo, Tim Noble and Sue Webster, Andy Warhol, Robert Indiana and Victor Vasarely.

Missoni said she was drawn to these artists’ use of contrasting materials, colors and textures — elements she recognizes in her own work for M Missoni, where she recently took over as creative director.

View Gallery Related Gallery 11 Honoré Launches Private, In-House Label

“Take Tim Noble and Sue Webster, for instance, their approach to art is very similar to mine — they breathe new life into discarded elements and you’re left with a piece of art that really is like no other,” said Missoni, pointing to her commitment to drawing inspiration from the Missoni archives and upcycling old fabrics in her own work.

The collection curated by Missoni will be available for online bidding from April 14 to 21 and Sotheby’s will also be debuting a new “digital-first” catalogue, with enhanced features such as video and other interactive media.

“Interacting with art digitally is certainly not a new thing. For a long time, museums, auction houses, galleries and artists have opened their virtual doors for us to explore — whether that be an exhibition or artworks, which haven’t been on public display for many years or ever. Now more than ever does it feel so liberating to be able to interact with art digitally,” added Missoni, who often scouts new artists via Instagram and wanted to use all the digital tools at her disposal to ensure the project could go ahead.

“It has been interesting to see how we’ve all quickly adapted to life in quarantine. Spending time with our loved ones is never a bad thing, and I find that art can truly bring people together. In more ways than one, this project has allowed us to stay connected.”