This Barbie Is a Fashionista

Margot Robbie on the “ Barbie ” press tour in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Within the Barbie universe, this polka-dot halter-top minidress feels the most translatable to real life. The dot pattern also pays homage to ’40s Americana, enhancing the retro glamor. The white pumps and yellow handbag break up the all-pink look and add a needed touch of street style.

As part of this celebration of vintage fashion, this 1994 fall Versace gem is an iconic moment. The look plays well with the pink reference, yet it feels closer to a “Clueless” or “Mean Girls” character than it does Barbiecore.

Another incredible vintage moment from the iconic ‘94 Versace collection. This metallic bustier minidress is pure galactic glamor. It might not be the most straightforward connection to Barbiecore but it’s such an incredible outfit that she just can’t go wrong.

This princess skirt with coordinating bodysuit pays homage to the famed “night” look from Barbie in 1985. The asymmetric skirt length gives it a modern spin and Robbie’s Veronica Lake waves bring an Old Hollywood glamor spin to the outfit.

We are entering pure costume territory, but this red carpet is asking for it. This take on a daytime power suit puts Elle Woods to shame, while the boater hat with the polka-dot trim makes it impossibly cute.

We are going through the Barbie archives here, and we couldn’t be happier. This Moschino look, based on a 1964 Barbie moment, has the perfect ingredients to become the best look on this tour so far. Although it comes from the ’60s, the crop top and miniskirt make it very Gen Z friendly. And what’s not to love about a heart-shaped purse and a pillbox bow hat?