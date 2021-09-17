×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Footwear Executive George Malkemus Remembered as ‘Bright Light’

Fashion

Knwls RTW Spring 2022

Beauty

The Brave New World of Beauty

Maria Kreyn Tapped by Andrew Lloyd Webber for Theatre Royal Drury Lane Renovation in West End

The artist was commissioned for eight paintings inspired by Shakespeare's cannon of work.

Maria Kreyn in her studio.
Maria Kreyn in her studio. Courtesy

After a year-and-a half spent working in close quarters, Maria Kreyn was ready to say goodbye to her quarantine pod. After a brief period of separation, the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based artist was reunited in London with the cast of characters she’d spent months living with in her studio in Red Hook. There they were on the walls of the renovated Theatre Royal Drury Lane: Romeo and Juliet, Lady Macbeth, Othello and Hamlet.

“I was living with all of these dynamic, interesting characters in one zone for a very long time,” says Kreyn. “And then once they left [the studio], I was like, ‘oh, wow — I exist.’”

The artist, who’s in her mid-30s, had been commissioned by Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber in late 2019 to create a series of eight large-scale paintings for the renovation of his West End theater. After a year and a half, the paintings are now permanently installed in the theater’s impressive entrance.

Related Galleries

The artist in her New York studio.
The artist in her New York studio. Courtesy
Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the
A view of the Installation.

Lloyd Webber reached out to the artist about the collaboration after seeing a feature on her work in Vanity Fair. A fan of pre-Raphaelite art, he was drawn to a similar aesthetic quality within Kreyn’s contemporary work. “It was effectively a cold call and he said that he urgently needed to speak with me about a project,” says Kreyn.

She jumped at the opportunity to make a body of work permanently installed in a historic space for the performing arts. “Because you end up speaking through your work with thousands and thousands of people into the future, who you will never be able to meet, but who you can touch in some way,” she says. (“Frozen” is currently in residence at the theater, which means she’s also touching an audience that skews younger.)

Kreyn flew out to meet Lloyd Webber in the London theater, which at the time was a “bona fide construction zone.” Afterward, he visited Kreyn’s studio, where the idea of creating work inspired by Shakespeare emerged when he spotted a painting she’d made that resembled a contemporary Ophelia. His prompt for Kreyn was as follows: “I’d like you to make this work dangerous and apocalyptic, with your soul on the line,” she recalls.

The prompt took on new urgency during the pandemic and the artist leaned into the range of human emotion embedded in Shakespeare’s work, ranging from the pleasant to the apocalyptic. The drama also extends to the external elements, like the epic nature of weather within “The Tempest.”

Kreyn found that the work resonated with what was happening outside of her studio window.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a moment where globally, we were all pondering and reckoning with one very specific thing that wasn’t a personal drama,” she says. “It was a wild moment — and not in a pleasant way. Shakespeare wrote ‘King Lear’ and ‘Macbeth’ in quarantine during the bubonic plague. And so, you know, there was that parallel as well.”

After meeting with Shakespearean scholar and famed theater director Sir Trevor Nunn early in her process, Kreyn chose eight of Shakespeare’s best-known plays to depict in her work: “King Lear,” “Othello,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Macbeth,” “As You Like It,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Hamlet” and “The Tempest.” “I figured I would be in a better position to be in dialogue with those in a deeper way than if I just grabbed something that I hadn’t been familiar with,” says Kreyn, who also consulted with her friend Bill Barclay, the former music director of the Globe theater.

Installation view of "Othello."
Installation view of “Othello.” Courtesy of Philip Vile
Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the
Installation view of “Romeo and Juliet.”
Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

The artist put herself on a “media diet” so her depictions wouldn’t be affected by pop culture portrayals of the characters; she wanted to source her imagery directly from the text. Her painting process was rooted in the theatrical quality of the works, and she often found herself acting out the plays and drawing gestures out of the physicality of the writing. “I wanted to see what would come out from my intellectual pressure cooker,” she says.

Her depiction of “The Tempest” proved most challenging, but that piece has also informed her art going forward. Kreyn is in the middle of developing a personal series inspired by the idea of storms.

“The world is going through its sort of storm, and I feel internally I’ve been going through my storms. It’s an autobiographical process and it has immense resonance with what I think is happening externally,” she says. “In the same way that I’m meandering through life, I’m meandering through my work. It’s like a continuous daydream.”

Kreyn is self-taught and immersed herself in painting after studying math and philosophy as an undergraduate at the University of Chicago. While she’s left math behind, that framework of thinking can be read within her paintings.

“What I’m doing is chaotic and nonlinear. And yet I would say that being good at math requires you to be very intuitive, which also is kind of like a dream logic,” she says, adding that she was studying math as “a hobby.”

“But I would say that every mode of thinking informs what I do. I have a pretty solid analytic component to my painting practice. But at this point, it runs on intuition. I’ll do a certain amount of research, and I love using texts and literature as a point of departure. Then after that, I let it all go and see what the flow state turns out.”

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the
Courtesy of Philip Vile
Installation view.
A view of the installation. Courtesy of Philip Vile
Installation view of "As You Like It."
Installation view of “As You Like It” at the installation. Courtesy of Philip Vile

More Art Coverage From WWD:

Christie’s to Auction Works From Designer Herbert Kasper’s Art Collection

Helmut Lang Celebrates Collaboration With Artist Maia Ruth Lee

Peter Saul Hasn’t Run Out of New Subjects to Paint

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Maria Kreyn's Paintings Hang Inside the

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad