MILAN — Model Marina Schiano has died at age 71.

Together with Loulou de la Falaise and Betty Catroux, Schiano was best known for being one of Yves Saint Laurent’s muses.

Born in Naples, Schiano started her career as a model and met Saint Laurent after being discovered by fashion photographer Yasuhiro Wakabayashi, best known as Hiro, in the Sixties.

After initially serving the brand as a fit mannequin at Saint Laurent’s atelier, she quickly became close to the designer and contributed to increasing the charming and glamorous halo surrounding the brand, posing for some of its most iconic imagery. These include the 1970 black-and-white photo Jeanloup Sieff took in Paris. Wearing a turban, the focus is on Schiano’s profile and on the black, lace-backed evening dress by the couturier.

Her relationship with the brand evolved as she started working at Saint Laurent’s men’s boutique in 1971. Afterward, Schiano left Paris and moved to New York, where she helmed the label’s New York operations, conceiving the launch event of the company’s iconic fragrance Opium in 1978.

“Marina Schiano will forever be linked with Yves Saint Laurent as she incarnated his ideal modern women, a working woman confident of herself within the corporate male sphere which she performed for a number of years as president of Yves Saint Laurent North America,” said Madison Cox, president of the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent.

“Her tenacity, spirited enthusiasm and natural chic were qualities both Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé admired in her. The entire équipe of the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent join me in extending our deepest condolences to the family.”

During her time in New York, Schiano was also in touch with artists such as Andy Warhol, being briefly married to his business manager Fred Hughes.

A favorite of Diana Vreeland and Grace Coddington, the model later took over the communications department at Calvin Klein and served as creative director at Vanity Fair under Tina Brown’s tenure. A multifaceted talent, she additionally designed jewelry and worked on a book of her photographs.

The fashion world reacted to her death on Instagram.

Diane von Furstenberg posted a black-and-white picture flanked by the caption: “Dearest Marina Schiano…so many laughs we had together…you were a beautiful soul…the world will miss you.”

Valentino Garavani also shared an image of Schiano wearing one of his creations in the Sixties. “A Muse, a special elegance, a great personality! The world will always remember you #marinaschiano here in 1967 Valentino,” read the caption.

Giancarlo Giammetti echoed, “So many laughs, so much fun…and such a unique style! Will always remember you #marinaschiano” under an image portraying him with the model.

Top model Marpessa Hennink paid tribute to Schiano, posting three of her most iconic images. “#rip Marina Schiano. How intimidating you were to me when I first met you, with your otherworldly beauty, singular chicness and larger than life presence. Thank you for your wit and inspiration! #MarinaSchiano #MUSE #FashionIcon,” reads the caption.

Nars Cosmetics’ founder and makeup artist François Nars also shared a portrait of the model “in loving memory of my dear friend and muse Marina Schiano,” which was reposted by the beauty label’s global artistic director Lena Koro with a more extensive caption. “Dearest Marina, You are such big part of my life. Especially for François. Beautiful, strong, smart, talented, amazing taste, big heart, taught me a lots love and life. I am very honored to know you and I love you. You will be missed. Grazie Marina ti voglio bene #Repost @narsissist.”