×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dsquared Clashes Sexy and Sporty for Resort

Business

LVMH Makes Donation to Emilia Romagna Region

Eye

Michelle Yeoh Celebrated at the Kering Women in Motion Gala

Martin Amis: ‘I’m Still Called the Bad Boy.’

The author, who died May 19 at age 73, was regularly interviewed by WWD throughout his career and in 2010 discussed contemporary culture, feminism and tennis at his London home.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: English writer Martin Amis poses at home on September 25, 1987 in London, England. (Photo by Ulf Andersen/Getty Images)
English writer Martin Amis poses at home on in 1987 in London, England. Getty Images

The British novelist, essayist, memoirist and screenwriter Martin Amis passed away on May 19, aged 73 from oesophageal cancer. During his six-decade career, he published 15 novels — his first in 1973, “The Rachel Papers,” and his last in 2020, “Inside Story.”

Here WWD revisits an interview with Amis that originally appeared on May 7, 2010, with the headline “Martin Amis on Feminism and Tennis.”

In his latest book, Martin Amis writes about an amorous aristocrat, topless English girls and much poolside frolicking at a castle in southern Italy. But Jackie Collins shouldn’t panic just yet. This is Amis after all, and “The Pregnant Widow” (being released in the U.S. by Random House May 11) also includes Greek and Latin etymology, tales from Ovid’s “Metamorphoses,” critiques of the 18th-century British novel and reflections on the Sixties’ sexual revolution and its consequences.

Related Galleries

The story centers around a group of 20-year-olds who are living it up — or at least trying to — at an estate in Campania, not far from Naples. The girls want to act like boys and sleep around, while the sensitive hero, Keith Nearing, doesn’t know how to behave. They are a generation of in-betweeners: “Something was churning in the world of men and women…a realignment having to do with carnal knowledge and emotion,” Amis writes. “Keith did not want to be an anachronism…he decided to get better at not falling in love.”

Since its release in the U.K. earlier this year, “Widow,” Amis’ 12th novel, has received mixed reviews. The Economist called it “Amis at his absolute and unique best”; The Independent dismissed it as “a self-obsessed irrelevance.”

British novelist Martin Amis (Photo by Tim Jenkins/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Martin Amis remains one of Britain’s most acclaimed writers. Penske Media via Getty Images

But the 60-year-old Amis remains one of Britain’s most acclaimed writers. His first novel, “The Rachel Papers,” was published when he was 23 and won the Somerset Maugham Award. The author has become equally as known for his youthful romantic adventures with a string of brainy girlfriends. Yet he is doubtful about the legacy of the sexual revolution. “My oldest daughter, when she was in her 20s — she’s married now — it was she who said, ‘The boys have won — yet again.’ It’s now accepted that absolutely no commitment is what the male wants, and increasingly what the woman wants,” says Amis.

Seated on a slightly crooked, hand-carved African wooden chair in the sitting room of the London home he shares with his second wife, the writer Isabel Fonseca, and their two young daughters, Amis talks about “the strange convolution” that feminism seems to be going through. “They say pole dancing is empowering. For whom? How many 60-year-old pole dancers do you know?” he asks. “It empowers the young ones — and only the pretty young ones — and that’s it. That privilege of pretty young women has always been there, and now it’s just in a more vulgar form.”

Amis’ next novel, “State of England,” takes on what he sees as the vulgarity of contemporary British society. “It’s about a violent young criminal who wins a hundred million pounds on the lottery and becomes a sort of celebrity,” he says. “This is the land of Shakespeare, and everyone wants to know about Jordan!” he adds, referring to the British tabloid star whose real name is Katie Price and who is known for her gigantic breasts, fake fingernails and roller-coaster romances.

Author Martin Amis pictured with his chin resting on his right hand, Great Britain, circa 1975. Martin Amis is the son of author Kingsley Amis. (Photo by Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Martin Amis in 1975. Getty Images

That Katie Price is also a best-selling author in the U.K., with various chart-topping biographies, children’s books and ghostwritten novels, only supports Amis’ opinion on the English zeitgeist. Needless to say, he hasn’t read any of Price’s prose. “I read a lot, but I don’t read contemporary fiction, because I think it’s just an incredibly uneconomical way of spending your time,” he says. “For me, to read a novel, that novel has to have been around for half a century and to have stood that test. So I read people the generation before me and earlier. And I read my friends.” Lately he’s become obsessed with “Tales from Ovid,” Ted Hughes’ translation of a selection of stories from “The Metamorphoses,” parts of which appear in “The Pregnant Widow.”

Amis is also working on a collection of essays and an autobiographical piece, the working title of which is “Life: The Novel,” although he feels his story is far from over. “I’m still called the ‘bad boy,’ not even the ‘bad man’ — ‘bad old man,’” he says. “Tolstoy was right. We don’t get older inside. You stay the same, time moves past you with these sort of devastating effects, but the inner spirit is what it always was.”

Physical aging, however, is a whole different story, and Amis — a famously keen tennis player — admits he’s feeling creaky: “The return comes over the net, and you think, Oh, look, there’s a ball coming over the net, instead of having a slightly anticipated move towards it. So then you do an absurd dash toward the ball, and then you’re completely crowded on the shot. It’s grotesque. Going to a lot of trouble to get humiliated every afternoon, I don’t see the appeal of that.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Hot Summer Bags

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Martin Amis, the Charming Bad Boy of Literature, Dies at 73

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad