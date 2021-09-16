×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Picks Streetwear Guru Nigo as Its Next Designer

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler to Stage, Broadcast Mondogenius Event From Five Cities

Fashion

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Nominees and Honorees Revealed

Max Harwood: Don’t Call ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ a Coming Out Story

The film adaptation of the hit musical comes out on Amazon Prime on Friday.

Gallery Icon View ALL 6 Photos

British actor Max Harwood is preparing himself for Hollywood stardom as he plays the lead character, Jamie New, in the movie adaptation of the musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” which will be released Friday on Amazon Prime.

Based on the 2011 BBC Three documentary “Jamie: Drag Queen at 16,” which followed Sheffield native Jamie Campbell’s coming out experience as his drag queen alter-ego Fifi la True at the end-of-school prom, the musical adaptation has been a fixture of London’s West End since 2017.

The movie version, which began production in 2018 and filmed in the summer of 2019, has met with several delays due to the COVID-19, but now it couldn’t be better timing for viewers to experience Campbell’s story, and celebrate the beauty of humanity, freedom — and drag — as the world gradually comes out of the pandemic.

Related Galleries

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” is Harwood’s acting career debut. When he was cast, he was a student at a drama school in London and didn’t even have an agent. He got the role because one of his friends forced him to go to the open call.

“I was, like, ‘Oh, don’t be silly. I’m in my second year. I’m not good enough for this.’ And then she kind of forced me to go along to the open call. I’m glad she did. Because after the audition process of jumping through the hoops of singing, dancing, drag acting, Jonathan Butterell, who’s also the director of the film and the director of the stage show, offered me the role in the room with the casting director. Then we only had like a month or two of preparation before we started the shoot,” he said.

The film was produced by all the original creatives from the musical, and Campbell himself was also involved.

“He was on set lots of the days to be there to ask for advice and to make sure that I’m honoring his story,” he added.

To prepare for the character, Harwood went through a full-body wax, dyed his hair blonde, and got his eyebrows plucked.

“It felt like quite a transformative role for me. I’m not from Sheffield. I’m very far from Sheffield, which is in the north of England, and I live in South London. So geographically I’m in a very different accent,” he said: “I’m also very hairy, and my eyebrows weren’t like that.…Although Jamie tried his best there wasn’t much advice you can give for throwing bleach on the hair every two weeks. You know, it’s gonna fall out. It’s gonna snap.”

The film was mostly shot in Campbell’s actual neighborhood of Parson Cross or in studios in Sheffield.

“Our director, Jonathan, he’s born and raised in Sheffield, so it was really nice to have his insight on location. I think it grounds the film by having those authentic places,” he added.

As a musical, the entire cast sang live during filming. Of course, those lip-sync scenes at drag shows were not.

A scene from "Everybody's Talking About Jamie."
A scene from “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.” Courtesy

Playing this character — both Jamie New and his drag queen alter ego Mimi Me — also speaks to Harwood’s own queer experience in school, but the differences between him and Campbell is that at 16 when Harwood left secondary school in 2014, it was a very different world.

“I wasn’t out. There wasn’t anyone out at my school. Whereas now there are a lot more kids that come out at a young age like Jamie,” he said. “We’re similar in the sense that we were both very ambitious. And my thoughts definitely were outside of the classroom, dreaming of being an actor, singing, and I was always doing local youth shows.

“I think the show and the movie are, in truth, interestingly and importantly, not a coming out story. He’s not coming out as gay, he’s already gay. And he’s already dealing with that within himself. It’s more about a young person taking their place in the world, and in a way that feels authentic to them, and how that maybe affects their safety and I feel like that is more topical now than ever.

“Although times are changing, that’s still where we are. So it feels really nice to be giving voice to this character and this true story that happened years ago to Jamie Campbell. Hopefully, that will still resonate with hundreds and thousands of people across the world, LGBTQ+ or not,” he added.

A major cameo in the film was the surprise but brief appearance of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season six winner Bianca Del Rio, whose real name is Roy Haylock.

“It was a flying visit but one that brought so much joy to the set and just also is absolutely exactly what you’d expect Bianca to be in and out of drag. Absolutely wicked and rotten but in the best way and also so kind and loving,” he said.

Harwood confessed that he has been a huge fan of “Drag Race” for years, and it was shows like these, and the close exposure to drag culture via the filming, that enabled him to feel comfortable with his own queerness.

“I don’t really get starstruck by celebrities. With actors who I look up to, lovely, great, but I cannot express to you enough the amount of fangirl energy I had the morning I turned up to set and I walked into that trailer and I heard Roy Haylock’s voice, which is absolutely undeniably distinct. Meeting these drag queens is as if you are meeting your favorite princess or your favorite superhero.”

Max Harwood attends GQ Men of The Year Awards.
Max Harwood attends the GQ Men of The Year Awards. AP

As a newcomer, Harwood praised legendary actor Richard E. Grant, who plays New’s drag mentor Hugo Battersby, or Loco Chanelle in drag, as brilliant support because he “held the space so beautifully” for Harwood to step into the scene of the first day of shooting, and was encouraging during the filming process.

“I will forever throughout my whole career be grateful for what he has done to me because he could have very much easily been one of those people that tear me down, but he didn’t. For a lot of that first portion of that year, I was incredibly riddled with imposter syndrome, because I was nervous and wanted to do a good job. And helped me understand that he also suffers from imposter syndrome, even after all of his success. It was so nice to hear that from him that what I’m having now is valid,” he said.

He said he also formed a close bond with Sarah Lancashire, who plays New’s mother in the film.

“There was a time I had a bit of a dilemma with a decision I had to make. I called Sarah. She’s shooting something away in America. She picked up the phone and we had a chat for an hour. Having someone and being in a position where I can just pick up the phone and call and ask for advice is just amazing,” he added.

Fashion is a world that Harwood “doesn’t really know much about,” but he believes that, similar to drag, it is also an art form, and is willing to allow fashion to be an extension of him. His top three go-to brands are Dior Men by Kim Jones, JW Anderson and Alexander McQueen.

Looking at the future, Harwood said he wants to star in a biopic, preferably about a sportsman or a fashion designer. He is also keen on the idea of doing a superhero movie.

“I feel I have skipped so much going into a leading role in a studio film for my first film. I’ve just came off of doing an indie short film for the BFI here in the U.K. And I want to do more stuff like that, or a play or two and have my professional stage debut,” he said. “I’m working on my own music as well, which is really exciting. I’m such a creative at heart. So I write as well, and I’m just excited to just take my time with it.

“There have been a lot of people urging me to use this as a springboard. But I’m not scared to take some time and take some beats and change and grow as things go. I was 21 when I made ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.’ We’re now two years on. The film is going to come out and hopefully, I’ve made another film since then that will hopefully come out next year. So it’s just about constantly moving forward and being reflective and expanding,” he added.

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Max Harwood: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad