×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Martin Brok Out at Sephora

Fashion

Royal Wives Pick Dior, Emilia Wickstead for Platinum Jubilee Service

Eye

The French Open: The Fashion Highs and Lows Over the Decades

Meet Selina Fillinger, the Young Playwright Behind Three of This Year’s Tony Nominations

The 28-year-old wrote new Broadway play "POTUS," which is up for two supporting actress nominations.

POTUSDirected by Susan StromanWritten by Selina
A performance of "POTUS." Photo by ©Paul Kolnik

Selina Fillinger never wanted to meet the titular character of her Tony-nominated Broadway play “POTUS.”

“I never wanted to see him; I never wanted to write him. He wasn’t interesting to me,” says the 28-year-old playwright of her decision to keep the president of “POTUS” offstage, his presence implied through closed doors. “But I am fascinated at the ways in which we uphold patriarchy even when a man’s body is not in the room.”

“POTUS” premiered on Broadway this spring as an original production with an all-female ensemble cast that includes Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, and Julie White. White and Dratch both received best featured actress Tony nominations for their portrayals, along with set designer Beowulf Boritt.

“They’re absolutely amazing in it,” says Fillinger of the Tony nods. “Because comedy is such a joy to watch for the audience, often people don’t realize how hard it is to do. Our entire cast is working so hard; it is an incredibly technically challenging play. It is athletic, it’s physical. It requires immense acting chops, and timing, and they do it over and over and over again. And so I’m so thrilled that they are getting recognition for their incredible work,” she adds. “I mean, there’s things that Rachel [Dratch] does in the second act, it’s like your soul leaves your body watching her.”

Related Galleries

Lilli Cooper, Rachel Dratch and Vanessa Williams POTUSDirected by Susan StromanWritten by Selina FillingerPhoto by ©Paul Kolnikpaul@paulkolnik.comNYC 917-673-3003
Lilli Cooper, Rachel Dratch and Vanessa Williams Photo by ©Paul Kolnik

The play, a farce, is set within a fictional White House as the female characters work in support of the male head of state. The idea for “POTUS” (full title: “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive”) began percolating for Fillinger shortly before Donald Trump’s election.

“I was really fascinated by all the women around his campaigns,” she says. “They were in this loop of headlines about powerful men abusing their power. And I was really fascinated by the women in their orbit, who keep these guys going day after day.”

Vanessa Williams and Julie WhitePOTUSDirected by Susan StromanWritten by Selina FillingerPhoto by ©Paul Kolnikpaul@paulkolnik.comNYC 917-673-3003
Vanessa Williams and Julie White Photo by ©Paul Kolnik

“POTUS” made its premiere without an off-Broadway run with the support of producer Greg Nobile, who’d seen a production of the Fillinger’s play “Something Clean” at the Roundabout Underground, a forum for emerging theater artists. Nobile brought director Susan Stroman onboard; the team began discussions about the production before the pandemic, which initially derailed plans.

“It was a long runway and then when it hit, it hit fast,” says Fillinger of bringing the play to Broadway audiences. “We were all excited about the idea of something that was truly an intergenerational dialogue between women and a merging of genres.”

Following the play’s opening in late April, Fillinger headed to L.A. where she’s currently working in the writers room for the next season of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.” While reluctant to name themes and throughlines in her personal work, she does nod toward an interest in interrogating power structures.

“I see the world in terms of sexual politics; I see the world in terms of the ways in which capitalism divides us,” she says, adding that her focus is on finding unusual and interesting stories to tell in surprising ways. Future possible projects after wrapping work on the series includes a collection of essays, and a one-woman show that she’d want to act in herself.

“I’m a very curious person, and I want to explore the world. And my way to explore the world is through writing,” she adds. “I’m always trying to do something that I’ve never done before. And if a project really scares me before I sit down to do it, then I know that it’s going to intellectually sustain me for the duration that it has to.”

Selina Fillinger
Selina Fillinger Courtesy of Orrin Anderson
Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Hot Summer Bags

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Meet 'POTUS' Broadway Playwright Selina Fillinger

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad