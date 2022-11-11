×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

In His Own World: Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler Takes Shape

Business

Della Valle Family Still Mulling Decision About Future of Tod’s Group

Business

Mango’s Toni Ruiz Talks Expansion Strategy, Balancing Geopolitics and Partywear

Melia Kreiling on Her Bingeable New Show ‘Mammals’

The actress stars alongside James Corden in the show "Mammals" and will be seen next in the new season of "Emily in Paris."

Melia Kreiling on new show "Mammals"
Melia Kreiling David Higgs

It’s a good sign for a TV show when, as Melia Kreiling says, “you get to episode four and you’re like, ‘Oh, holy crap.’” 

Her new project, “Mammals,” out Friday on Prime Video, is six episodes of a “wild treasure hunt” that leaves viewers hooked all the way through.

“You just don’t see any of it coming,” Kreiling says.

The half-Greek, half-American actress, 32, stars as Amandine in a cast that includes James Corden, who plays her husband, and Sally Hawkins. As she was packing up her home in Los Angeles, California, ahead of her New York City, New York,

Related Galleries

move, WWD chatted with Kreiling about the buzzy new show and her next project, a role in the new season of “Emily in Paris.”

WWD: What drew you to “Mammals?”

Melia Kreiling: I was sent several scenes and I opened them up and I couldn’t believe what I was reading. It was perfect. I just remember it was an instant connection to this role, really. This female role just felt like it was coming from me. It felt like I could just hear it instantly in my head. I could hear me saying those words. It was a little bit surreal.

WWD: What do you like about Amandine?

M.K.: She is a complicated person, but I just loved how far she’s willing to go to make sure that this relationship works, if that makes sense. It might not be in the most conventional way, but there’s a very profound love there and she is trying so hard to make it work, while also not giving up on what she really believes is important to her, which is the magic and that hopeless romance that she carries. She’s really exciting in the way she does it. She’s not doing things in the simplest way. She is forward thinking and she’s a really smart, smart cookie.

WWD: When did you know you wanted to be an actor?

M.K.: Well, there are two answers to that. Everyone else around me in my life told me that I started acting when I was very, very young. I was in school plays, and I remember really enjoying it. But then I took a turn when I was a teenager and I really went into contemporary dance. I was at a very intense conservatory school for dance, and I went to drama school in London as well. I really started to be interested in it as a profession toward the end of my drama studies because I started to really understand what the work entailed more. Before that, it was something that I enjoyed watching but I hadn’t quite understood what it means to do it. So it wasn’t until I was completing my acting studies that I really was like, “OK, let’s do this.”

WWD: How did you get cast in “Emily in Paris?”

M.K.: “Emily in Paris” came about in the summertime. I was back in Europe just to see family, and a casting director over there suggested me for this part. I  just auditioned and was really excited about it because who doesn’t love “Emily in Paris?” It was a perfect summer job, honestly, being in Paris with all these wonderful people, because they really are just great. They’re so fun and their sets are so fun.

WWD: What can you say about your character?

M.K.: Very little. But I can say that I play a visual artist who goes to Paris to exhibit her work at Camille’s Gallery.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Hot Summer Bags

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

'Mammals' Star Melia Kreiling on the Show's Cliffhangers and 'Emily in Paris'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad